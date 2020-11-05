When We May Know Election Outcomes

As of 5 p.m. Jap time on Thursday, six states that can resolve the following president remained uncalled, as did a handful of Senate races that can decide who controls the chamber.

Right here’s the place issues stand on Day 3, when you possibly can count on ultimate outcomes, and learn how to observe alongside as this extraordinary election unfolds.

What are we ready for?

Within the presidential race, as of 5 p.m. Jap, we didn’t but know who received Alaska (3 electoral votes), Arizona (11), Georgia (16), Nevada (6), North Carolina (15) or Pennsylvania (20).

With the three calls made on Wednesday — Michigan and Wisconsin for Joseph R. Biden Jr., and Maine’s Second Congressional District for President Trump — Mr. Biden has 253 confirmed electoral votes and would wish 17 extra to win. President Trump has 214 confirmed electoral votes and would wish 56 extra to win.