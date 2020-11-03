In relation to vote relying on election evening, be ready to attend for ultimate returns

Three swing states specifically—Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—are among the many uncommon states the place state regulation prevents election officials from preparing mail ballots for counting till simply earlier than or on Election Day. That is as a result of Republicans in every of those states used their gerrymandered legislative majorities—which they maintain despite Democrats winning more votes in each state in 2018—to reject pleas by every state’s Democratic governor and lawmakers to permit election employees to start processing such ballots upfront.

Due to these restrictions, these three key states seemingly gained’t conclude their mail poll counts till after many others do. Mixed with Trump’s demagoguery against mail voting, which led to many more Democrats voting by mail than Republicans, Trump and the GOP will seemingly lead on election evening in every of those three states, even in the likely event that Joe Biden and Democrats ultimately prevail as soon as all ballots are counted.

Trump has repeatedly signaled that he will try to overturn an election loss by falsely claiming victory on election evening primarily based on incomplete returns in these three Rust Belt swing states. They’re in reality already waging lawsuits through which they could search to have the Supreme Court docket to throw out legitimate mail votes that haven’t been counted by Election Day.

Luckily, Trump’s scheme to deprave the election end result is just not assured of success. Importantly, a number of main swing states, together with Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, expect to have the vast bulk of their votes counted by election night. Trump can’t afford to lose Florida, Georgia, or North Carolina and have any practical hope of profitable the Electoral School, and a loss in Arizona would require that he run the desk within the Midwest. So preserve an in depth eye on these 4 swing states on Tuesday night.

For added data on the timeline of what to anticipate with vote relying on Election Evening and the approaching days, see this state-by-state guide from FiveThirtyEight.