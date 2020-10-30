WhatsApp is now delivering roughly 100 billion messages a day – TechCrunch

WhatsApp, the favored on the spot messaging app owned by Facebook, is now delivering roughly 100 billion messages a day, firm’s chief government Mark Zuckerberg stated on the quarterly earnings name Thursday.

For some perspective, customers exchanged 100 billion messages on WhatsApp on final New 12 months’s Eve. That’s the day when WhatsApp tops its engagement figures, and as a lot of you could keep in mind, additionally the time when the service usually suffered glitches previously years. (No outage on final New 12 months’s Eve!)

At this level, WhatsApp is simply competing with itself. Fb Messenger was getting used to change 8 billion messages a day as of Might 2018. Apple chief government Tim Cook dinner said in Might that iMessage and FaceTime had been seeing document utilization, however didn’t share particular figures. The final time Apple did share the determine, it was far behind WhatsApp’s then usage (podcast). WeChat, which has additionally amassed over 1 billion customers, is behind in each day quantity of messages, too.

In early 2014, WhatsApp was getting used to change about 50 billion texts a day, its then chief government Jan Koum revealed at an occasion.

On the time, WhatsApp had fewer than 500 million customers. WhatsApp now has more than 2 billion users and no less than in India, its largest market by users, its recognition surpasses these of each different smartphone app together with the large blue app.

“This yr we’ve all relied on messaging greater than ever to maintain up with our family members and get enterprise achieved,” tweeted Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp.

Sadly, that’s all of the replace the corporate shared on WhatsApp immediately. Thriller continues for when WhatsApp expects to renew its payments service in Brazil, and when it plans to launch its funds in India, the place it started testing the service in 2018.

“We’re proud that WhatsApp is ready to ship roughly 100B messages every single day and we’re excited concerning the street forward,” stated Cathcart.