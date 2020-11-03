What the Vienna assault might imply for Europe’s battle in opposition to terrorism

Two males and two girls died after gunmen fired into crowds at bars and eating places with exterior seatings within the heart of Vienna on Monday night time. The capturing began close to a synagogue. The Austrian police shot one of many assailants, who was carrying a pretend explosive belt.

Learn: France-Turkey row reaches new highs after Erdoğan hurls insults at Macron

The outlook: Macron had felt remoted in the previous couple of weeks in his stance in opposition to radical Islam, with few European leaders seemingly keen to face by him for the reason that Paty assassination. He’s doubtless to make use of the Austrian assaults as one other argument to attempt to persuade others that the issue isn’t France’s alone.

However past phrases of mutual assist, there could also be little extra that Europeans can do to counter the terrorist risk, after the measures taken within the final 5 years, ever for the reason that January, 2015 attacks at the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, to raised coordinate the work of intelligence businesses.

Nonetheless, inside the European Union, authoritarian governments equivalent to Hungary’s are already insisting that the terrorist risk grow to be a European precedence — as if it wasn’t already.

Learn: Three dead in suspected ‘terror’ attack at French church