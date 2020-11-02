Whale Sculpture Stops Practice From Plunge within the Netherlands

A prepare that went careening over the top of elevated tracks within the Netherlands on Monday was left teetering about 30 ft above the bottom. However nobody was injured or killed within the accident — due to a sculpture of a whale’s tail that stopped the prepare from plunging.

“It’s just like the scene of a Hollywood film,” mentioned Ruud Natrop, a spokesman for security within the Rotterdam-Rijnmond space, the place the accident occurred. “Thank God the tail was there.”

The derailment, within the metropolis of Spijkenisse, occurred round 12:30 a.m. on Monday, in accordance with native information shops. The driving force was the one individual on town prepare and was unhurt, Mr. Natrop mentioned, and was taken to the hospital for an analysis after which to the police station for questioning.

Mr. Natrop mentioned there was no indication that the motive force had finished something unsuitable, and prepare officers are investigating how security methods designed to cease the prepare failed.