WeWork workers used an alarmingly insecure printer password – TechCrunch

A shared consumer account utilized by WeWork workers to entry printer settings and print jobs had an extremely easy password — so easy {that a} buyer guessed it.

Jake Elsley, who works at a WeWork in London, mentioned he discovered the consumer account after a WeWork worker at his location mistakenly left the account logged in.

WeWork prospects like Elsley usually have an assigned seven-digit username and a four-digit passcode used for printing paperwork at WeWork places. However the username for the account utilized by WeWork workers was simply four-digits: “9999”. Elsley instructed TechCrunch that he guessed the password as a result of it was the identical because the username. (“9999” is ranked as one of the most common passwords in use in the present day, making it extremely insecure.)

Learn extra on Additional Crunch

The “9999” account is utilized by and shared amongst WeWork neighborhood managers, who oversee day-to-day operations at every location, to print paperwork for guests who don’t have accounts to print on their very own. The account can’t be used to entry print jobs despatched to different buyer accounts.

Elsley mentioned that the “9999” account couldn’t see the contents of paperwork past file names, however that logging in to the WeWork printing internet portal might permit him to launch different folks’s pending print jobs despatched to the “9999” account to another WeWork printer on the community.

The printing internet portal can solely be accessed on WeWork’s Wi-Fi networks, mentioned Elsley, however that features the free visitor Wi-Fi community which doesn’t have a password, and WeWork’s most important Wi-Fi community, which nonetheless makes use of a password that has been widely circulated on the web.

Elsley reached out to TechCrunch to ask us to alert the corporate to the insecure password.

“WeWork is dedicated to defending the privateness and safety of our members and workers,” mentioned WeWork spokesperson Colin Hart. “We instantly initiated an investigation into this potential challenge and took steps to handle any considerations. We’re additionally nearing the top of a multi-month means of upgrading all of our printing capabilities to a finest at school safety and expertise answer. We count on this course of to be accomplished within the coming weeks.”

WeWork confirmed that it had since modified the password on the “9999” consumer account.