West Bancorporation’s (WTBA) CEO Dave Nelson on Q3 2020 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

Doug Gulling

Sure. Thanks, Andrew, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for becoming a member of us this morning. Additionally on the decision at present are Dave Nelson, our CEO, Harlee Olafson, our Chief Danger Officer, Jane Funk, our Chief Accounting Officer and Brad Winterbottom, our Financial institution President. And I’ll start with our Honest Disclosure Assertion.

And to start the decision, Dave Nelson will begin us off.

Dave Nelson

Thanks, Doug, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for becoming a member of us. We recognize your curiosity in our firm. I’ve just some basic opening feedback, after which I’ll flip it over to others for extra element. As I believe you all know, we simply had a document quarter and hopefully on our method to yet one more document yr regardless of setting apart important increased provision this yr. Simply a few basic COVID feedback. We proceed to have individuals working from residence and are observing and training all the suitable COVID protocols that little doubt all of you on the telephone are doing as nicely.

We’re very – by way of our PPP participation, as I believe , we’ve actually outpunched our weight class with that, and we at the moment are busy working by the forgiveness part. Primarily based on our efficiency, our Board of Administrators declared a dividend of $0.21 per share, which stays unchanged, nonetheless on the highest degree that we’ve paid. The cost date is November 25 to shareholders of document as of November 11.

I’d additionally like so as to add that our Minnesota growth goes extremely nicely. As I believe you all know, final yr, throughout 2019, our – we – our absolutely expensed growth into Minnesota and to St. Cloud, Mankato and Owatonna and joined by our present presence in Rochester, Minnesota goes very nicely. And now we have bought land and have accomplished the design course of for our constructing within the St. Cloud space, truly it’s in Sartell, Minnesota, which is adjoining to St. Cloud, and development is underway on that new facility.

So with that, I’d like to show the decision over to Brad Winterbottom, our Financial institution President.

Brad Winterbottom

Good morning, everybody. My feedback can be temporary. I’m going to speak just a little bit about our gross sales actions. Absent PPP, we’re up about 4.5% by the primary 9 months of this yr. The pipeline is – I gained’t say it’s sturdy, however we nonetheless have a good quantity in our pipeline that we’re engaged on. We’ve a few headwinds that can hit us within the fourth quarter. We’ve a few long-term clients which have bought their enterprise. And I might anticipate some pay down there, some important pay down, perhaps to the tune of $20 million.

On the opposite aspect of that coin, although, is now we have development initiatives which might be moving into all areas that we do enterprise in. And I might say that now we have between now and possibly a yr from now, one other $100 million of development loans that can be superior on initiatives. Our bankers are usually not solely engaged on the PPP forgiveness, however the enterprise improvement persons are doing simply that. It’s just a little more durable. Individuals are cautious by way of letting our people have face-to-face. However we’re engaged on that. And, once more, we’ve added about 4.5% of recent loans, and that has actually come from all markets, however particularly up into our three new markets that we entered into final yr.

These could be my feedback. I’m going to cross this over to Mr. Harlee Olafson.

Harlee Olafson

Sure. Good morning, and, once more, thanks in your curiosity in our firm. I’m going to speak about our credit score high quality, watch listing, COVID modifications after which some specifics in regard to particular person communities and the way – what the surroundings is there. On our watch listing, our complete watch listing proper now, which embody watch credit, non-accrual credit and every thing in that class totals $47 million. And though our degree is up, that also is lower than 2% of complete loans, which is traditionally low if you take a look at watch lists normally.

Of these loans which might be in our watch listing, we actually take a look at one of many credit as being able to presumably have some loss potential in it. We don’t see it as of at present. The collateral on it seems to be ample to cowl the principal steadiness on the mortgage. But when issues don’t work out appropriately, we might have some small degree of loss in that mortgage because it type of liquidates. After we take a look at additionally the extent of additives to our allowance by the course of the yr, we’ve put in $8 million, and we absolutely consider that that exceeds our loss potential in something within the watch listing.

So anyway, transferring on from the watch listing; COVID modifications. We’ve a reasonably sturdy industrial actual property portfolio. It consists of residences, warehouse, workplace, mixed-use lodge, medical workplace, senior dwelling facilities; all of these various kinds of classes. As with most areas, the leisure and hospitality areas of enterprise have been affected essentially the most by COVID-related points.

Only for instance, in our lodge portfolio, and occupancy percentages during the last six months, April and Could had been very near zero in June, the occupancy proportion in our lodge portfolio, on common, moved as much as 36%. In July, it moved to 40%. August, it moved to 57%, after which it fell off in September, again right down to 50% and though that isn’t nice. It’s nonetheless – it not catastrophic both.

In wanting on the COVID modifications on our lodge properties. The common loan-to-value on the properties we supplied or have modifications on at the moment is 62% loan-to-value. And pre modification money flows on these properties exceeded 1.5 to 1. So these are good properties that below regular circumstances will bounce again. Complete modifications at quarter finish had been pretty excessive nonetheless as a result of they had been nonetheless in course of. As we hit November, our complete modifications declined to one thing below 7%. After which now we have modifications that start funds in December and January that may drop us down into below 4%.

In different forms of issues which might be occurring, now we have checked out our stress checks on our main forms of industrial actual property and what the debt service protection’s are proper now. And moreover the lodge portfolio, debt service protection’s on the typical are nicely above 120 and appear to be transferring alongside in an excellent method. We’re requesting and receiving extra interim monetary outcomes from our debtors, so we are able to keep on high of what’s occurring with them. And consider that most often our portfolio, due to the power of our buyer base, remains to be very sturdy.

One of many issues that’s fascinating in our portfolio is simply the extent of liquidity our clients are holding. This yr, our enterprise DDA accounts are 50% increased than they had been the earlier yr. Final yr, we had been about $400 million in non-interest-bearing deposits. And this yr, we’re over $600 million. Quite a lot of that, I believe, is because of the conservative nature of our buyer base holding money out of concern of what’s occurring with the financial system as a complete.

Shifting on to particular person markets and what’s occurring in them. Our Rochester to market, we had been involved just a little bit within the Rochester market as a result of Mayo – Mayo Clinic, which is a giant employer and driver of the financial system there had decreased the a degree of non-critical actions they we’re doing. They’re again to 100% of their pre-COVID exercise. In actual fact, they’d gone by a strategy of lowering salaries by 10%. They not solely gave the cash again to their staff, in addition they gave them some bonus on high of that. So Rochester proper now, I believe, is doing very nicely. It’s pushed quite a bit by Mayo.

In Jap Iowa, the College of Iowa enrollment is down about 4%. There’s actually no new main development occurring. The issue for his or her world over there’s there’s no occasions actually occurring that draw individuals to the city. There’s a really lively group with college. And with that, like in most locations, there’s no concert events, no ballgames, no issues that actually draw individuals to the town from a vacationer perspective. Housing is powerful. Within the space they promote quick on something below $400,000. College Iowa hospitals are again up at full pace proper now and they’re drawing individuals to the city.

Residences is a giant deal in Iowa Metropolis and Coralville, common occupancies there have at all times been very sturdy. They’re down from about 97% to 93% at the moment. In our new Minnesota markets, we proceed to develop actually good franchise clients, loans and deposit balances in that – in these markets. We’ve about $230 million in loans within the new markets and $107 million of deposits, which is – the deposits, what we’ve discovered whereas opening new enterprise is one thing that lags just a little bit. Presently, we don’t have conventional financial institution buildings in any of these communities presently, however that can change sooner or later.

As is the case in all markets, new initiatives in regard to development and people sort of issues is kind of restricted on the present time. I’ll depart it with that proper now, and we’ll entertain questions later if there are any. And I’ll hand it again to Doug.

Doug Gulling

Okay. Truly, presently, we’d entertain any questions which may be on the market.

The primary query comes from Brendan Nosal of Piper Sandler. Please go forward.

Brendan Nosal

Good morning, all people, hope you all doing nicely. Thanks for all of the ready commentary, positively very useful. Simply beginning off on the expansion outlook, positively recognize that there are some bigger payoffs coming within the fourth quarter. I simply wish to get a way of wanting previous the payoff exercise, development was fairly sturdy this quarter. So what’s your outlook for type of web mortgage development over the subsequent couple of quarters?

Doug Gulling

I might say now we have a pipeline that can exchange the payoffs earlier than the top of the yr, absent something that we don’t know that’s going to repay between every now and then. So I don’t see us dipping beneath the 4.5% by the top of the yr. In actual fact, I might anticipate which may be up just a bit bit.

Brendan Nosal

Good. That’s useful. Then transferring on to the margin, you guys have accomplished a very, very nice shot of decreasing deposit prices, just about as quick as you may in response to what the fed has accomplished. However simply on condition that prices have come down a lot, I’m guessing there’s most likely not a ton extra room to run on the legal responsibility aspect. So I’m simply attempting to grasp the way you’re fascinated with the margin outlook for the yr. I’d think about maybe just a little little bit of strain, however simply curious how I’m fascinated with it?

Doug Gulling

Properly, you’re appropriate. We actually don’t have way more alternative to decrease deposit prices. After which what’s going to influence the margin going ahead on this surroundings can be present investments and loans that mature, and now we have to reinvest these {dollars}. So most – I believe lets say what’s close to certainty that the reinvestment {dollars} can be at a decrease yield than the prevailing {dollars}. To the extent of that, it’s just a little arduous to inform.

Harlee Olafson

Sure. I might simply add that a few of the loans which might be getting re-priced as a result of we’ve booked these perhaps 5 years in the past would most likely be within the low to mid-4% vary, and we’re not getting these sorts of charges on new property which might be getting booked. However all of these often include some kind of a prepayment penalty as nicely.

Brendan Nosal

Okay. Nice. Understood. Shifting on to the credit score aspect of issues. You talked about in your ready remarks that there was one credit score, you would possibly see some loss on doubtlessly. I used to be simply hoping for just a little extra element on that relationship, what sector it’s? What does collateral seem like issues like that?

Harlee Olafson

Sure. The sector is in, it’s a big non-profit that I wouldn’t wish to point out the title particularly, however the massive non-profit has a number of services which were appraised just lately that may have appraised values and a few have letters of intent on properties, they’re performing some sale and leaseback to sure areas. They’ve some donors and pleasant sponsors which might be keen to do a few of that. In addition they have some cities and totally different areas which might be eager about comparable properties that they might have properties which have appraised values of over $30 million. And our portion of the credit score is $16 million, however the complete credit score is about 26%. So there’s – relying on how issues go, that credit score might have a small loss right here or there, however that isn’t – they’re nonetheless on working entities. So there are different choices which might be additionally – it’s simply – it’s the one which we take a look at essentially the most critically.

Brendan Nosal

Sure. That’s good. That’s useful colour. Wished to simply ask shortly in regards to the $16 million movie show credit score that you simply identified in 10-Q. I imply it looks as if lodges occupancy has been usually trending in the suitable course because the worst of the early days of COVID. However it seems like film theaters have simply been nearly doorways shut ever because the starting. So simply any colour on whether or not there’s any operations ongoing and any money move coming in or if it’s comparatively shut down proper now? And simply how do you are feeling general in regards to the relationship?

Harlee Olafson

They do have a few of their theaters open. And what they’re working in there’s type of classics and people sort of issues. Simply so as to add some extra colour in regard to the power of their arms, They’ve injected someplace within the neighborhood of $7 million into the enterprise and in addition a really sturdy, very sturdy particular person or partial proprietor has additionally elevated their private assure to assist the enterprise, together with – and that particular person order has distinctive ranges of liquidity in order that’s what’s occurring. They’re definitely, like all people else, they’ve – they’re depending on the product popping out to have the ability to put out viable leisure. In the event that they’re not placing out new motion pictures, it’s not going to work. However they’ve sturdy arms and that’s the – they usually have power and liquidity to assist their enterprise.

Brendan Nosal

Good. After which transferring on to deferrals. You guys identified each in your launch and in your ready remarks that you’ve line of sight to deferrals transferring right down to a a lot, a lot decrease quantity. Is it truthful to say that almost all of what would stay, that chunk rolled off by the top of the yr in lodge?

Harlee Olafson

Sure, it’s. I simply – once I take a look at the full on that, we’re about $80 million of principally, these are Marriott Hilton merchandise which might be in deferral by March and April. Mortgage to values are in fine condition. And once more, pre pandemic, these are awfully sturdy working entities, and private assure. They do have – they’re assured personally by – a few of them have a number of homeowners that produce other sources of liquidity and revenue. We do have a gaggle of lodges that actually their foremost enterprise is simply the lodge enterprise. And their supply of different money shouldn’t be as prepared, however their mortgage to values are very, very low within the 50s. So whereas they don’t have the revenue coming in, they’ve the power to outlive this and are available again as soon as now we have one thing just a little nearer to regular.

Brendan Nosal

Okay. After which turning to the rise in non-accrual, I recognize that it’s – off a really low base within the general determine. It’s nonetheless fairly low, however up regardless. So I used to be simply hoping you may supply just a little extra colour on the 2 credit that your OV [ph] elevated this quarter. After which additionally curious if these are the identical relationships that drove the uptick in substandard bonds.

Harlee Olafson

Right. The one we already talked about was the non-profit that takes up $16 million of the $18 million, I believe. The opposite one which’s of any substance is a shared nationwide credit score. It’s actually the one one now we have. That’s $1.4 million. We – it had – that’s a tradable asset. We might commerce that proper now for at par, just a little over $100,000 to par. However in every thing that we are able to see it’s going to return again to par, after which we’re going to commerce out of that credit score at that time.

Brendan Nosal

Okay. Good. That’s definitely useful. After which final one for me for earlier than I allow you to guys go. You spent an excellent a part of this yr taking sturdy pre-provision earnings and constructing the reserve. So I’m simply curious the place would your protection sit at present? Is {that a} degree that you simply suppose is – is it at a spot to soak up any potential points down the highway, or would you like to be extra cautious over the subsequent couple of quarters and proceed so as to add simply given the surroundings?

Doug Gulling

Properly, sitting right here at present, I imply, definitely, on the finish of September, we thought the allowance was ample. As we transfer ahead, it’s simply going to depend on the surroundings, the knowledge that’s out there. Brendan, if we needed to guess proper in the intervening time, the fourth quarter provision could also be much like the second and third quarter. However that’s most likely as shut as we are able to get to a guess proper now.

Brendan Nosal

Sure, completely understood. Nobody has the crystal ball on that, however simply curious the way you’re fascinated with issues. All proper, unbelievable. That’s it for me. Thanks a lot for taking the questions.

Doug Gulling

Sure, thanks.

The subsequent query comes from Kevin McLaughlin of McLaughlin Investments. Please go forward.

Kevin McLaughlin

Good morning, everybody. Initially, congratulations on one other nice quarter below very troublesome circumstances. My query for Doug, I don’t perceive what the implications could be within the forgiveness course of relating to those PPP loans, is that going to speed up the popularity of the charges for the financial institution? Or how does that work?

Doug Gulling

Sure, Kevin, you’re appropriate. The charges that had been collected upfront are deferred and amortized over the life of those loans, which is 2 years. After which because the loans repay, any unamortized payment that also exists on the time that the mortgage pays off, can be acknowledged into revenue at the moment. And so we’re beginning to see just a few payoffs. I imply, as of yesterday – on the finish of September, we had not had any payoffs or forgiveness funds. As of yesterday, now we have acquired $750,000 in funds. So it’s simply starting, simply beginning to trickle in. However –

Kevin McLaughlin

On the premise of how a lot Doug?

Doug Gulling

$220 million – $224 million. So I imply, it’s only a – however so look, so Kevin, it’s just a little arduous to venture or predict the greenback quantities and after they’re going to return in. At this cut-off date, I believe we’d say that almost all of those loans is not going to be forgiven till 2021.

Kevin McLaughlin

Okay. After which my different – and I don’t know, this isn’t a lot a query. Thanks, Doug. However I needed to ask Dave, in case you needed to get type of chesty over the announcement by Wells Fargo and their enterprise banking operations in Rochester once I was up there visiting your department workplace?

Dave Nelson

Properly, they’ve primarily removed all their bankers fairly merely. So that’s somewhat, I suppose, over the previous – the historical past of the previous 30 years, that’s an end result that I don’t suppose many would have been in a position to predict.

Kevin McLaughlin

And that’s the purpose that I needed everybody on the decision to grasp. Whenever you enter a market and usually, it takes three to 5 years to breakeven and also you breakeven in simply 9 months. So inside a handful of years later, certainly one of your largest opponents drops their enterprise banking providers as a result of so many purchasers have moved. I believe that, that’s one thing that everybody on the decision ought to acknowledge and recognize as a result of that’s a unprecedented efficiency. I’ll depart it to you to shut, however I simply wish to say congratulations. And I’m hopeful that – I believe that there are implications in these different new markets, and I’m enthusiastic about what you’re engaging in there as nicely.

Dave Nelson

Thanks, Kevin.

This concludes our query and reply session. I wish to flip the convention again over to Doug Gulling for any closing remarks.

Doug Gulling

I might identical to to once more thank everybody for becoming a member of us, and we recognize your curiosity in our firm. Thanks.