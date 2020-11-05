Wednesday Night time Owls. ‘Day One Agenda—The following administration: utilizing presidential energy for good’

I maintain sensing an undercurrent of despair when speaking to liberal partisans concerning the election, a sigh that beating Trump shouldn’t be sufficient however all that may be accomplished. Sure, Democrats are solely an even-money shot, at greatest, to flip the Senate. And sure, even when they succeed, Mitch “Grim Reaper” McConnell can impede the bulk with the filibuster, and it might not be as much as the following president, however the fiftieth senator ideologically, somebody like Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema, to agree to vary the Senate guidelines to remove the 60-vote threshold for laws. (There’s at all times funds reconciliation, however that restricted path goes by means of the identical conservaDems.)
However this actuality doesn’t need to encourage progressive anguish. Anybody telling you {that a} Democratic victory subsequent November would merely sign 4 years of countless gridlock hasn’t thought concerning the potentialities specified by this problem. And in the event you doubt the chance for sturdy government motion, let me direct your consideration to Donald Trump.
MAKE NO MISTAKE: Trump is an autocrat, greater than keen to interrupt the legislation to comprehend his marketing campaign guarantees. His invocation of inherent, excessive government energy, egged on mainly by Legal professional Normal William Barr, is the truth is harmful, as former Consultant Brad Miller lays out for us later on this problem. Trump has asserted the fitting to disregard Congress’s oversight perform, reinterpret legal guidelines based mostly on his personal preferences, cover info from lawmakers and the general public, promise pardons earlier than unlawful actions happen, appoint appearing heads of federal companies with out recommendation and consent from the Senate, and lift the specter of emergency to observe by means of on his marketing campaign guarantees.
However in a major variety of instances, Trump’s pathway has sprung from a easy proposition: When Congress provides the manager department authority, the president, you understand, can truly use it.[…]
QUOTATION
“In a democracy, somebody who fails to get elected to workplace can at all times console himself with the thought that there was one thing not fairly truthful about it.”
~~Thucydides, Historical past of the Peloponnesian Conflict (411 BCE)
BLAST FROM THE PAST
At Day by day Kos on this date in 2018—What does Secretary of State Pompeo imply by ‘restore democracy’ in Iran?
In 2014 when he was only a Kansas congressman, Mike Pompeo, now secretary of state and probably the most pugnacious ideologues of the neoconservative membership, bragged that it might take solely “2000 [bombing] sorties to destroy the Iranian nuclear capability.” Final month, he wrote in International Affairs his view of how the reimposition of sanctions are supposed to deliver Iran to its knees and do Washington’s bidding, or be toppled by a populace disgruntled by a smashed financial system. Colin H. Kahl, co-director of the Middle for Worldwide Safety and Cooperation, and a former nationwide safety and protection official within the Obama administration, dismantled what he calls Pompeo’s “harmful delusion” in a subsequent essay in International Affairs.
David E. Sanger at The New York Occasions reports:
“We need to restore democracy there,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated final week, strolling simply to the sting of declaring that regime change is the purpose. “We expect the Iranian folks need that very same factor.”
Actually, a very democratic, socially liberal, non-aggressive Iranian authorities that places a excessive worth on human rights can be a welcome change from the brutal one now in cost. Whereas Iran has among the trappings of democracy, it’s a profoundly constrained one riven by corruption that favors the clerical elite, holds giant numbers of political prisoners, engages in torture and different brutality, and has an extended report of human rights abuses, one of many targets being homosexual folks. It was apparent from the election protests in 2009 that many Iranians want to see a unique form of authorities. For every one of many 1000’s of protesters who dared confront Iran’s pernicious non secular zealots on the street, for each Neda Agha-Soltan murdered by authorities henchmen, there little question had been dozens silently cheering them on from residence however fearful to affix the opposition. They deserve higher.
As do the Saudis. But neither Pompeo nor Trump are making any noises about sanctioning the royal autocracy of that kingdom. It doesn’t take any creativeness to determine why.