We wish to escape Salt Lake Metropolis’s unhealthy air high quality and sprawl for a extra pastoral life — the place ought to we retire on a price range of $40,000 a yr?

My spouse and I’ve resided in Salt Lake Metropolis for 38 years. We have been drawn to the small-town really feel and the numerous outside leisure alternatives accessible to us.

However, because the Buddha teaches, nothing stays the identical.

We wish to transfer. Away from the elevated inhabitants. Away from the congestion. Away from the city sprawl. Particularly, away from the unhealthy air high quality. Yr after yr, the unhealthy air days usually now outnumber the nice air days. As we age, we’re involved that the accrued insults ensuing from continual publicity to micro-particulates, aka pm 2.5, will negatively affect our well being.

Additionally of nice concern is local weather change. The local weather in Salt Lake Metropolis has change into a lot hotter, drier and dustier over the earlier 10 years.

My ultimate is a extra pastoral life-style.

Sure objects are vital. We do need entry to medical services. Ideally, we want to discover a residing location that gives general good air and water high quality, alternatives for gentle to reasonable outside leisure actions resembling climbing and biking. A water location sounds, in my thoughts, like too massive an ask. However, sure. I actually do wish to fish. Stream or lake.

I like newbie astronomy and have my very own telescope. A darkish sky location, or only a plain-old darkish night time sky, could be very nice. We like to stargaze.

Snow isn’t any massive deal to us. Nonetheless, we don’t wish to spend six months in snow as much as our eyeballs. Our ultimate climate could be two to 3 months of chilly, sunny-snowy climate, bracketed by a few months of autumn and spring on both sides, with a not-too-hot summer season (excessive 80s to low 90s throughout the day, with cool nights) with comparatively low humidity (this isn’t a deal breaker).

After we promote our home, we could have, hopefully, barely greater than $300,000. Financially, we’ve a internet value approaching $1 million. We each are just lately retired and obtain roughly a mixed $40,000 a yr in Social Safety. We each have 401(okay) retirement accounts. We’ve got no excellent money owed.

Thanks in your considerate consideration,

Willis

Pricey Willis,

I knew Salt Lake Metropolis had winter inversions that trapped chilly air (and air pollution) below heat air, however I hadn’t realized the air high quality had gotten so unhealthy. But this report by the American Lung Association lists the Salt Lake Metropolis metro because the seventh-worst space for short-term particulate air pollution and eleventh worst for ozone air pollution.

Given your concentrate on clear air, I’m going to make use of this list of the cities with the cleanest air as a place to begin in your search. 4 had zero excessive ozone or excessive particle air pollution days and are among the many 25 cities with the bottom year-round particle ranges.: Bangor, Maine; Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont; City Honolulu; and Wilmington, N.C.

All of them have a draw back. Bangor and Burlington have a number of snow, most likely extra and for longer than you’d like. Honolulu is pricey. Wilmington is humid. (Those last two were suggested here.)

You should still wish to contemplate them; in spite of everything, discovering a retirement spot includes compromises. Spend a while in every place that makes your listing residing as in case you have been a resident, not a vacationer, to assist determine whether or not you possibly can construct a life there. A nasty transfer is an costly mistake.

I’ve additionally beforehand steered a number of the others on the listing, resembling St. George, Utah, and Grand Junction, Colo., so I gained’t repeat myself. And right here’s a caveat: the report doesn’t give information on each county, so some doubtlessly interesting locations can’t make the listing.

Listed below are three off-the-beaten observe locations to contemplate:

The Royal Gorge bridge attracts guests to Cañon Metropolis.

Cañon Metropolis, Colorado

The Pueblo-Cañon Metropolis metro space ranks thirteenth finest on year-round particle air pollution, in keeping with the American Lung Affiliation’s report.

Cañon (pronounced “canyon”) Metropolis, a city of just about 17,000, is tucked into jap facet of the Rockies and is taken into account a part of the state’s “banana belt.” This implies winters right here are usually milder — not that it’s heat sufficient for banana bushes! Cañon Metropolis nonetheless will get a median of 42 inches of snow a yr, a few inches at a time, and locals say it’s normally gone inside a day or two. It’s additionally the sunniest of the three options.

Too small? Pueblo is 41 miles east of Cañon Metropolis and has 112,000 folks. Winters there are usually a bit colder, and summers a bit hotter. Or go 46 miles to Colorado Springs, which ranks twenty second on the listing. It’s even larger (practically 500,000 folks) and likewise comes with colder winters.

Vacationers might know Cañon Metropolis for Royal Gorge Bridge, which crosses 955 ft above the Arkansas River. However you’ll additionally be capable to raft, hike, bike and, sure, fish. Make the most of the seven-mile Arkansas River Trail that goes via city.

You’ll have entry to a small native hospital, however you possibly can all the time go to both Pueblo or Colorado Springs for extra specialised care.

Right here’s what your own home cash will purchase you, utilizing current listings on Realtor.com (which, like MarketWatch, is owned by Information Corp.).

The sight of sandhill cranes in flight close to Grand Island, Neb., is spectacular.

Grand Island, Nebraska

This metropolis, 475 miles northeast of Cañon Metropolis in central Nebraska, ranks 18th on the listing for low year-round particle air pollution, tied with Grand Junction, Colo., and likewise ranks among the many cleanest cities for short-term ranges of particle air pollution. Meaning it had no days within the unhealthy stage for short-term particle air pollution in addition to being among the many cleanest cities for year-round particle air pollution. (St. George is one other a kind of cities.)

This agricultural group of greater than 50,000 folks might supply the pastoral life you might be searching for. Soak in nature on the close by Prairie Plains Resource Institute, the Nature Conservancy’s Derr Prairie and the Crane Trust Nature Center. You’re additionally in a primary place to look at the stunning annual springtime migration of 600,000 Sandhill cranes.

Then observe the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway west from Grand Island on what CBS Information reporter Charles Kuralt known as “one among America’s 10 most lovely highways”. The sandhills are essentially sand dunes stabilized by grasses that sit above an enormous aquifer.

For stargazing mates, try the Platte Valley Astronomical Observers and, farther afield, the annual Nebraska Star Party.

Grand Island has a booming downtown and a second hospital coming in to compete with St. Francis. And for while you wish to journey, there’s a small airport in town.

You’ll have 4 seasons — and you might have snow as early as October or as late as April. However on common you gained’t get greater than 6 inches a month within the coronary heart of winter. Common highs in July attain 88 levels. Anticipate some humidity.

Right here’s a have a look at the local housing market.



Harrisonburg, Virginia

This quickly rising metro space scores effectively on the extent of short-term particle air pollution. It might additionally attraction for the great thing about the Shenandoah Valley and Shenandoah Nationwide Park, the fishing in the creeks and tributaries of the Shenandoah River, and the Appalachian Path 18 miles to the east. This metropolis of practically 55,000 residents can also be residence to James Madison College with 20,000 college students — and a planetarium.

It additionally has pretty gentle winters and reasonable humidity. Common winter highs are within the 40s, though it does common a bit over 6 inches of snow in each January and February. July’s highs common 86 levels.

You is perhaps stunned by the worldwide variety locally, pushed partially by longtime refugee resettlement programs, and that spills over to the restaurants. There’s a vibrant downtown with the requisite craft breweries, farm-to-table eating places and art scene. A half-hour away in Staunton is the Blackfriars Playhouse, the one re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor theater and with, in fact, Shakespearean theater productions.

The Milken Institute places Harrisonburg 53rd amongst 281 small cities in its rating of best cities for successful aging, the very best among the many three options.

One draw back: Just like the others, Harrisonburg doesn’t rating above common on the variety of primary-care physicians. Whereas there’s a hospital on the town, it’s possible you’ll must go to Charlottesville, an hour away, for some specialised care.

Right here’s a have a look at homes for sale right now.

Lastly, a bonus chance: Johnson Metropolis, Tenn., suggested here.

Readers, the place do you assume Willis and his spouse ought to retire? Go away your options within the feedback part. When you have a query about retirement, together with the place to retire, e-mail us at HelpMeRetire@marketwatch.com, and we might use your letter in an upcoming column.