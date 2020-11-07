Watch: Jubilant Individuals have fun projected Joe Biden win

The hotly contested 2020 U.S. presidential election may lastly be known as, because the Related Press and different media shops projected that Joe Biden would collect enough Electoral College votes to beat incumbent President Donald Trump.
And whereas the extraordinarily shut race reveals that the nation stays bitterly divided, social media was flooded with pictures and movies of many Individuals celebrating Biden’s anticipated win — and elated people in different international locations, as properly.
Residents in locations like Instances Sq. and Harlem in New York Metropolis, and the nation’s capital Washington, D.C., (areas which leaned closely towards Biden) posted movies to Instagram and Twitter of drivers honking automotive horns, folks ringing cowbells and clapping, and related acts of celebration within the streets.
And cities in swing states the place the poll counts have been intently scrutinized since Nov. 3, together with Philadelphia and Atlanta, additionally noticed Biden supporters publicly expressing their pleasure.
Photos and video purporting to point out different nations celebrating the information had been additionally being handed round on-line, similar to cheering in Canada, fireworks in London and bells ringing in Paris.
“You hear that noise on the streets? That’s JOY!” tweeted CNN commentator Van Jones, who added “come out to the occasion” on the air.
Crowds started gathering exterior the White Home on Saturday afternoon, as properly. A “non-scalable” fence had been put in across the president’s 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. residence earlier than the election over considerations of civil unrest. In current days, because the election gave the impression to be going Biden’s method, folks started posting indicators on the fence studying “You’re fired!” and “Eviction Discover.”
