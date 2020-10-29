Voters ought to resist blaming each election glitch on political interference

Monitoring mail-in ballots. Poll-tracking software program and clever mail barcodes (IMb), which the US Postal Service makes use of to type and monitor mail, could make mail-in voting extra clear and accountable. This know-how can present voters their poll’s whereabouts because it makes its approach by means of the postal system. More than 45 states at present provide some model of this service. However not all states do, which leaves some voters at midnight. This will likely make these voters extra weak to disinformation about how their ballots are being dealt with—particularly in the event that they’re voting by mail for the primary time.

Reporting outcomes. Trendy voting know-how can scan lots of of mail-in ballots per minute to report voters’ selections. It additionally permits election officers to digitally adjudicate any questionable voter marks with out ever dealing with the bodily ballots themselves. On this approach, scanning know-how will help us rely votes quicker.

Sadly, outdated insurance policies in some states are slowing this course of down. Most states permit election officers to begin scanning mail-in ballots weeks earlier than Election Day. However in different states (together with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin), officers should wait till Election Day to start opening them. Such insurance policies create a bottleneck within the counting course of and draw it out till effectively previous Election Day, extending the window throughout which election disinformation might unfold.

All three of those examples present how election know-how can facilitate voting if used appropriately. In the long run, although, know-how will neither make nor break the election. As an alternative, a mixture of coverage, procedures, know-how, and personnel shapes how the vote is recorded. It’s important for voters to keep up perspective: know-how and course of errors are seemingly simply errors, not proof of political mischief. To inform the distinction, voters ought to depend on trusted sources—particularly, state and native election officers who’re on the entrance strains of democracy.

Edward Perez is an professional in election know-how and election administration. He’s international director of know-how growth on the OSET Institute, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group engaged in election infrastructure analysis and public know-how growth.