Voter suppression is unconstitutional and fascistic and just one political social gathering engages in it

Lest we overlook, a gaggle of round 200 Americans in Graham, North Carolina, had been literally pepper-sprayed by law enforcement as they marched all the way down to vote just a few days in the past. The residents had been predominantly Black.

Calling out voter suppression shouldn’t be a brand new factor in progressive circles. However it’s one thing that can not be written about or talked about sufficient. We see the numbers in Texas and Florida, and there are issues the Democratic Celebration might have performed higher: outreach to Latino/Latinx/Latina communities being a obtrusive one. However let’s not overlook that Texas, with an anti-democratically packed court docket, was hampered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s Saddam Husseinian move to restrict counties to at least one mail-in drop-off location in every county. This transfer serves just one objective: to make it that rather more tough for folks to vote.

Republicans’ promotion of the parable of widespread “voter fraud” does reveal a kernel of reality. There’s widespread constitutional fraud in our nation and it has been perpetrated by the Republican Party and their rich, elite, and typically shadowy backers. The most important fraudsters have been lined on this web site and elsewhere, folks like former Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach of Kansas, who has stolen away 1000’s of votes, nearly fully from communities of shade.

In Pennsylvania, as the times cross, Republicans will push to defraud the American citizens of the Quaker state by attempting to negate the counting of tons of of 1000’s of votes. In Georgia, a state the place the GOP stole the governor’s race away from Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams in 2018, the Republican then-Secretary of State and now-Governor Brian Kemp has “purged” somewhere approaching 1,000,000 registered voters over the last 3 years. Nearly all of these registered voters had been and are Black.

The voter suppression perpetrated by the Republican Celebration in Georgia has been so blatant that there’s a House Oversight Committee report that highlights how a lot of a fraud was perpetrated on the American folks underneath Kemp and buddies.

As of Nov. 4, 2020, right here’s a breakdown of accomplished ballots, mailed in time, that haven’t been “processed” by Trump and the Republican social gathering’s hampered USPS.

x 👀New USPS knowledge filed in federal court docket this morning. Incoming poll supply scores 11/3:

– Atlanta, 82.2%

– Central PA, 61.3%

– Philadelphia, 66.3%

– Detroit, 78.9%

– Greensboro (NC), 72.9%

– Lakeland (Wisc.), 76.8% ** These are accomplished ballots despatched to election places of work. ** — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) November 4, 2020

Solely a kind of areas is taken into account “white.” It additionally has a inhabitants of round 1,000 folks, versus say … Atlanta that has a inhabitants 500 instances bigger. Why is that? You recognize precisely why and it’s racist and it’s the definition of white supremacy and it’s by design. There are still over 300,000 mail-in ballots still unaccounted for, and the confusion and anxiousness that the federal authorities has produced over the previous few months—with Trump-appointee postmaster basic Louis DeJoy’s dismantling of our postal infrastructure—is its personal type of voter suppression and disenfranchisement. And whereas there may be evidence that the USPS hasn’t specifically lost these votes as was earlier reported, the truth that the postal service underneath this incompetent Republican donor continues to defy a choose’s order to comb amenities to verify each vote is accounted for, is bullshit.

x Replace for these questioning about USPS’ methodology: Simply spoke with @SamSpital, an legal professional on the case. He stated in all probability USPS merely doesn’t know the precise share of mail ballots that went undelivered by Election Day deadlines (1/3) — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 4, 2020

Even now, after all of the sources and power the Republican Celebration and Donald Trump have spent on thwarting the democratic course of in our nation, Trump continues trying to transparently steal the election. The time and power put in on each the federal stage and the native stage by these officers might have been used to say, management the unfold of the COVID-19 pandemic in our nation. It might have been used to start one thing resembling an infrastructure plan. It might have been used for nearly any of the myriad nation-building initiatives that even the Republican Celebration pretends to care about.

Nevertheless it wasn’t. As a substitute, together with packing the courts, deregulating banks and taking out shopper protections, the Republican Celebration gave an unlimited tax break to the wealthiest in our nation, and spent the remainder of the time working to solidify their very unpopular positions.

People, even in opposition to all of those odds, came out to vote in record numbers this election, hoping to throw as a lot Democracy in opposition to the wall within the hopes that sufficient would stick within the title of justice. It stays to be seen how a lot we’re in a position to salvage, however loads did stick, and People and other people of shade will not be going away. We live in an oligarchy and it is going to be an uphill battle for People to take again their nation.