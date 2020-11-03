Vienna Capturing Reside Updates: 4 Useless in Terror Assault by ‘ISIS Sympathizer’

Austria was grappling on Tuesday with a brutal assault wherein a gunman, whom officers described as an ISIS sympathizer and who was carrying a pretend explosive gadget, opened fire on Monday night in the heart of Vienna, the capital, killing at the very least 4 folks.
By Tuesday morning, round 1,000 law enforcement officials had fanned out throughout the town to patrol the streets. Leaders addressed the nation, and an anxious public, largely confined to their houses amid a brand new coronavirus lockdown, waited for solutions.
However some particulars concerning the violence the night time earlier than, and its perpetrator, remained unclear.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz mentioned in an handle to the nation on Tuesday morning that the taking pictures was “positively an Islamist terrorist assault,” which he known as “an assault out of hatred, hatred for our fundamental values.”
“We frequently see ourselves as a blessed island the place violence and terror is simply recognized from overseas,” he mentioned. “However the unhappy fact is: Even when we dwell in a typically protected nation, we don’t dwell in a protected world.”
The police killed a gunman, whom Inside Minister Karl Nehammer described as an Islamic State “sympathizer” at a information convention on Tuesday morning.
The police appeared to counsel that the person had acted alone, although the authorities had beforehand mentioned that there have been a number of attackers.
Austria’s authorities introduced a three-day official mourning interval starting on Tuesday, wherein flags on public buildings will likely be lowered to half-staff. A minute’s silence was held at midday.
On Tuesday morning, Harald Sörös, an Inside Ministry spokesman, mentioned {that a} second lady had died of her accidents, bringing the variety of victims to 4. Fourteen folks have been wounded, six of them critically, he mentioned.
Monday’s violence comes after a current terror assaults in France — together with the beheading of a teacher and a knife attack at a church — which have each been linked to Islamist extremists. However Mr. Kurz warned in opposition to making assumptions concerning the Muslim neighborhood.
“That is no battle between Christians and Muslims, or between Austrians and migrants,” he mentioned. “It is a battle between civilization and barbarism.”
Ümit Vural, president of the Islamic Religion Neighborhood in Austria, condemned the “cowardly, revolting assault,” calling it “an assault on our Vienna” and “an assault on all of us.”
“Our democracy, our freedom and liberal order is stronger than violence and terror,” he mentioned.
What do we all know concerning the gunman who was killed by the police?
A senior official confirmed that the attacker who was killed was a 20-year-old Vienna-born man whose dad and mom got here from North Macedonia. The Austrian intelligence service was apparently conscious of him as a result of he was one in all about 90 Austrians who had deliberate to hitch the Islamic State in Syria, and he was blocked from touring to the area.
He was sentenced final yr to 22 months in jail due to his try and journey to Syria and be part of the extremist group.
On Tuesday morning, Karl Nehammer, the inside minister, described the gunman as an Islamic State “sympathizer” however didn’t reveal the person’s identify. He mentioned the police had searched his residence.
Mr. Kurz mentioned in his speech Tuesday morning that the gunman had killed 4 folks at shut vary — an older man, an older lady, a youthful man passing by and a waitress working in a restaurant.
However he additionally urged residents to keep in mind that “our enemy is rarely all these belonging to a faith, our enemy is rarely all of the people who come from a selected nation” however relatively that “our enemy is extremists and terrorists.”
“They don’t belong in our society,” he added.
The view from Vienna, a bustling capital gone quiet.
The cobbled streets of the middle of Vienna, usually filled with vacationers, authorities workers and different residents, was largely empty on Tuesday, save for a whole lot of closely armed law enforcement officials. College attendance was non-compulsory and residents have been inspired to remain house.
Church bells rang out at midday, as the town paused for a second to honor the victims.
The assault on Monday got here hours earlier than the nation entered a lockdown to fight the coronavirus, with many individuals having gathered outside in Vienna earlier than it got here into pressure. A whole lot of others have been trapped within the metropolis’s famed opera home and the nationwide theater, each of which have been evacuated by the police hours after the curtains had fallen.
“You would really feel lots of people needed to get out yet one more time earlier than lockdown begins,” mentioned Ameli Pietsch, 23, who was within the space an hour earlier than the assault. “It was a light night, and plenty of folks have been outdoors.”
All of that modified in a second. Individuals scrambled from the streets to shelter in eating places, and all trams and subways within the metropolis’s middle have been halted because the police urged residents to shelter in place.
The sound of sirens and helicopters stuffed the night time air as folks struggled to soak up what was occurring.
Stated Farnaz Alavi, 34, a human sources advisor in Vienna, mentioned, “We’re in shock.”
With the goal unclear, the authorities discouraged hypothesis.
The world the place pictures have been first reported is a good net of streets filled with bars and pubs, recognized regionally because the “Bermuda Triangle.” Additionally it is house to Vienna’s major temple, the Seitenstettengasse synagogue. However the assault’s supposed goal, or targets, was unclear.
The president of the Jewish Spiritual Neighborhood in Austria, Oskar Deutsch, mentioned on Twitter that the preliminary taking pictures had occurred “within the instant neighborhood” of the temple, however that it was closed on the time.
“It isn’t clear proper now whether or not the principle temple was the goal,” he mentioned. Jewish establishments throughout the town have been closed on Tuesday, the Jewish Neighborhood of Vienna mentioned on its web site.
The police took to Twitter to induce restraint.
“Please don’t share any rumors, accusations, speculations or unconfirmed numbers of victims,” they mentioned. “That doesn’t assist in any respect! Keep inside, take shelter. Avoid public locations.”
As information of the assault unfolded, a number of folks posted dramatic movies on social media of what gave the impression to be the taking pictures and its aftermath.
One confirmed folks serving to a wounded one who was mendacity in a pool of blood, simply outdoors a restaurant on Ruprechtsplatz and fewer than a mile from the Austrian Parliament. A number of chairs within the restaurant’s outside space had been overturned, as if deserted in a rush.
One other video confirmed a person rising from a bar or restaurant, then firing a rifle twice down a road. And a separate video appeared to point out the identical gunman on the identical road, taking pictures a person with an extended gun at shut vary, then returning seconds later to shoot him twice extra.
The Vienna police, in a put up on Twitter, pleaded with witnesses not to post videos and footage to social media, however as a substitute to ship them to the authorities.
The town has discovered itself within the cross hairs earlier than.
Austria — and Vienna particularly — has been a goal through the years for terrorist assaults, typically with lethal outcomes. Spiritual and political tensions, generally with no clear connection to Austria, have led to sporadic violence.
In 1975, a gathering of the Group of the Petroleum Exporting International locations within the metropolis was stormed by six males with submachine weapons. They killed three folks and took at the very least 60 hostages.
A bunch that claimed accountability solid the assault as “an act of political contestation and knowledge” geared toward “the alliance between American imperialism and the capitulating reactionary forces within the Arab homeland.”
In 1981, Heinz Nittel, a frontrunner of the Austrian Socialist occasion and head of the Austria-Israel Friendship Society, was assassinated outdoors his house by an assailant related to a militant Palestinian group.
Two folks have been killed in 1981 when terrorists attacked a synagogue with grenades and firearms. Simply after Christmas in 1985, panic engulfed the Vienna airport when three gunmen stormed the check-in lounge and opened hearth with submachine weapons, killing three and wounding dozens.
Witnesses on the time mentioned the assault started as an El Al Israel Airways flight was boarding. The assault gave the impression to be coordinated with one other El Al check-in 10 minutes earlier in Rome.
From 1993 to 1997, a collection of mail bombs and different explosive gadgets, together with one which wounded the mayor of Vienna, stoked fears of rising neo-Nazi terrorism within the nation. The person who was convicted within the assaults mentioned that his aim had been to create a reunification of German-speaking areas.
Melissa Eddy, Christopher F. Schuetze and Katrin Bennhold reported from Berlin, and Megan Specia from London. Reporting was contributed by Christoph Koettl, Farnaz Fassihi and Emmett Lindner from New York; Livia Albeck-Ripka from Darwin, Australia; and Joe Ritchie from Hong Kong.