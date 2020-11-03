Vienna Capturing Reside Updates: 4 Useless in Terror Assault by ‘ISIS Sympathizer’

Austria was grappling on Tuesday with a brutal assault wherein a gunman, whom officers described as an ISIS sympathizer and who was carrying a pretend explosive gadget, opened fire on Monday night in the heart of Vienna, the capital, killing at the very least 4 folks.

By Tuesday morning, round 1,000 law enforcement officials had fanned out throughout the town to patrol the streets. Leaders addressed the nation, and an anxious public, largely confined to their houses amid a brand new coronavirus lockdown, waited for solutions.

However some particulars concerning the violence the night time earlier than, and its perpetrator, remained unclear.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz mentioned in an handle to the nation on Tuesday morning that the taking pictures was “positively an Islamist terrorist assault,” which he known as “an assault out of hatred, hatred for our fundamental values.”

“We frequently see ourselves as a blessed island the place violence and terror is simply recognized from overseas,” he mentioned. “However the unhappy fact is: Even when we dwell in a typically protected nation, we don’t dwell in a protected world.”