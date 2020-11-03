Vienna Reels From a Uncommon Terrorist Assault

BERLIN — He was armed with an computerized rifle, a pistol, a machete and a dummy suicide belt. For 9 minutes, the 20-year-old gunman turned the cobbled streets of central Vienna right into a conflict zone, firing so many pictures from so many locations that the authorities initially believed there have been a number of attackers.
By the point the police shot him on Monday night time, he had killed 4 individuals and wounded 23, stunning a rustic the place lethal terrorist assaults are uncommon.
However the shooter, a 20-year-old twin citizen of Austria and North Macedonia, was well-known to the authorities. Two years in the past he was sentenced to jail for making an attempt to journey to Syria to hitch the Islamic State, elevating questions on whether or not somebody so firmly on the radar of Austria’s intelligence and regulation enforcement businesses ought to have been extra carefully watched.
As well as, Slovakian authorities alerted Austria in July that he had traveled to Slovakia to attempt to purchase ammunition for his AK-47, a senior Austrian official confirmed Tuesday.
Few particulars have been launched about how the taking pictures unfolded or who the victims have been, however the authorities have recognized six areas in a single neighborhood the place they are saying pictures have been fired.
The useless, who’ve but to be publicly recognized, embrace three Austrians and one German, and vary in age from 19 to 34, the senior official stated. Little is understood about them apart from one was a younger man who was shot on the road, one other a waitress in a bar. Among the many wounded was a 28-year-old police officer.
Monday’s violence comes after current terrorist assaults in France — together with the beheading of a teacher close to Paris and a knife attack at a church in Good — which have each been linked to Islamist extremists.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria stated in an tackle to the nation on Tuesday that the taking pictures was “positively an Islamist terrorist assault,” which he known as “an assault out of hatred, hatred for our fundamental values.”
However Mr. Kurz, his inside minister and the mayor of Vienna all vowed that the attacker wouldn’t divide Austrian society or alter Austrians’ lifestyle. The chancellor warned in opposition to making assumptions about Austria’s Muslim group.
“That is no battle between Christians and Muslims, or between Austrians and migrants,” Mr. Kurz stated. “It is a battle between civilization and barbarism.”
He urged residents to do not forget that “our enemy isn’t all these belonging to a faith, our enemy isn’t all of the those who come from a specific nation” however somewhat “our enemy is extremists and terrorists.”
Ümit Vural, the president of the Islamic Religion Neighborhood in Austria, condemned the “cowardly, revolting assault,” calling it “an assault on our Vienna” and “an assault on all of us.”
Two Turkish-Austrians and a Palestinian who braved the gunfire to convey an older lady to security and assist save the lifetime of the 28-year-old policeman, have been celebrated within the Austrian media as heroes.
The inside minister and the police stated investigators have been nonetheless reconstructing the occasions of the earlier night, attempting to find out how only one attacker, as they now imagine, may have been liable for the gunshots recorded in any respect six areas recognized as scenes of the crime.
The primary emergency calls reached the police at 8 p.m. Monday from Seitenstettengasse, a avenue the place the town’s fundamental synagogue is surrounded by bars within the coronary heart of a bustling space often called the “Bermuda Triangle” as a result of it’s simple to get misplaced there, particularly after just a few drinks. There, the gunman might be seen on video firing his AK-47 at a younger man on the street. He ran away, then returned to the scene, and shot the younger man once more with a pistol.
One other sufferer was discovered on Fleischmarkt, a avenue a number of minutes’ stroll from the synagogue, and one other on a close-by sq. beside the Franz-Josefs-Kai canal. Each had been fatally shot. The 28-year-old police officer was additionally shot there, surviving solely due to the younger males who dragged him to security.
Across the nook, a girl ready tables at a bar within the Ruprechtsplatz, a sq. named for the town’s oldest church, was shot and killed. At 8:09 p.m., cops fatally shot the gunman in the identical sq., the place his physique lay for hours as specialists tried to gauge the hazard posed by what seemed to be a belt of explosives strapped to his waist. It turned out to be faux.
Barely 24 hours after the assault, the Islamic State claimed duty for the assault, calling the shooter a “soldier of the caliphate,” in line with an announcement translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, which displays on-line extremist messaging.
It was not clear from the declare whether or not the terrorist group had helped plan the assault or if others have been concerned. ISIS has used comparable language earlier than in asserting duty for assaults by people performing on their very own.
Two years in the past, the attacker, Kujtim Fejzulai, then 18, had deliberate to journey to Syria with a pal to hitch ISIS, his former lawyer, Nikolas Rast stated. When the pal modified his thoughts, he went on his personal. However he made it solely so far as Turkey, the place he was arrested and brought again to Vienna to face prices of tried jihad and making an attempt to hitch a terrorist group.
He was convicted and sentenced to 22 months in jail, however was launched in December, after serving solely a couple of yr.
Mr. Rast, who represented Mr. Fejzulai on the trial, stated that his consumer’s good habits in jail — he even took half in a de-radicalization program — led to his early launch.
He stated that Mr. Fejzulai had appeared to indicate regret. There had been no signal that his mother and father shared his extremist views, Mr. Rast stated, including the person’s mom had been the one to alert the authorities when her son first was lacking.
“He appeared like a younger man who was trying to find who he was,” Mr. Rast stated. “At no level did I’ve the impression that he was harmful.”
However proof discovered within the suspect’s residence on Tuesday, together with a stockpile of ammunition, indicated that since his launch from jail he seems to have led a double life — presenting himself to the world as absolutely built-in into society, whereas embracing a radical ideology in non-public, Karl Nehammer, the Austrian inside minister, stated in a information convention Tuesday.
“There have been no warning indicators about his radicalization,” Mr. Nehammer stated.
However apparently the Austrian authorities missed a minimum of one, the notification from Slovakia that Mr. Fejzulai had traveled there seeking ammunition for an AK-47. He failed to purchase any as a result of he couldn’t produce a gun license.
Investigators additionally imagine he worshiped at a mosque that Austrian intelligence companies suspect of promulgating extremism, an official stated.
Someday earlier than the assault, Mr. Fejzulai posted {a photograph} of himself to social media, wielding a machete and a rifle with a message that “clearly indicated his sympathy for I.S.,” the minister stated, utilizing an abbreviation for the Islamic State.
Chancellor Kurz vowed to make clear how a person whose militant aspirations had come to the eye of the authorities in 2018 was capable of slip by the online.
“The attacker tried to hitch the Islamic State a while in the past and was arrested and convicted,” Mr. Kurz stated in a phone interview Tuesday. “He was in jail and was launched early. We have to resolve why the justice system let this attacker go early.”
No less than 14 individuals in Austria who’ve been linked to the suspect have been detained and are being questioned, and 18 areas are being searched, Mr. Nehammer stated. The police in Switzerland stated they’d detained two males, ages 18 and 24, on suspicion of a connection to the attacker in Vienna, however gave no additional particulars.
All through Tuesday, the cobbled streets of Vienna’s metropolis middle, usually filled with vacationers, authorities staff and different residents, have been largely empty, save for lots of of closely armed cops. Faculty attendance was non-obligatory, most shops have been closed and residents have been inspired to remain residence.
At a number of of the eating places the place the shootings happened, half-drunk glasses and untouched meals nonetheless sat on tables, as if the visitors had simply left. Elsewhere, panicked flight was in proof — knocked-over chairs and damaged beer bottles have been scattered not removed from a path of blood.
Michael Kramer, 33, who lives simply yards from the place the younger man was killed stated he had spent the night time with a pal and returned solely when the police blockade was lifted later Tuesday.
“You at all times suppose you might be in a bubble and that nothing can occur, after which one thing like this occurs proper in entrance of your door,” he stated, surveying the scene in disbelief.
“We frequently see ourselves as a blessed island the place violence and terror is simply identified from overseas,” Chancellor Kurz stated. “However the unhappy reality is, even when we dwell in a typically protected nation, we don’t dwell in a protected world.”
Katrin Bennhold and Melissa Eddy reported from Berlin, and Christopher F. Schuetze from Vienna.