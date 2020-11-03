Vienna Reels From a Uncommon Terrorist Assault

BERLIN — He was armed with an computerized rifle, a pistol, a machete and a dummy suicide belt. For 9 minutes, the 20-year-old gunman turned the cobbled streets of central Vienna right into a conflict zone, firing so many pictures from so many locations that the authorities initially believed there have been a number of attackers.

By the point the police shot him on Monday night time, he had killed 4 individuals and wounded 23, stunning a rustic the place lethal terrorist assaults are uncommon.

However the shooter, a 20-year-old twin citizen of Austria and North Macedonia, was well-known to the authorities. Two years in the past he was sentenced to jail for making an attempt to journey to Syria to hitch the Islamic State, elevating questions on whether or not somebody so firmly on the radar of Austria’s intelligence and regulation enforcement businesses ought to have been extra carefully watched.

As well as, Slovakian authorities alerted Austria in July that he had traveled to Slovakia to attempt to purchase ammunition for his AK-47, a senior Austrian official confirmed Tuesday.