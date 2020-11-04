Vienna assault: The Muslim heroes who saved lives

On Monday night, 23-year-old Osama Joda and his colleague left Schwedenplatz, a central Vienna sq., and headed in the direction of McDonald’s, the place they labored.

It was unusually heat within the Austrian capital on the eve of a second lockdown, and it was busy.

Folks met in bars and eating places earlier than the brand new social distancing measures got here into impact.

All of the sudden, Joda heard gunshots.

“The terrorist was 20 metres away from me,” Joda informed Al Jazeera on a video name, visibly upset.

When two policemen got here to his assist, the murderer opened hearth on them and struck an officer.

Joda, who’s of Palestinian background, and his colleague ducked behind a tree, then behind a concrete bench.

“We pulled the injured officer apart. I instantly appeared for the wound and tried to cease the bleeding with my hand. That didn’t assist. So, I took off my jumper and tried to cease the bleeding with that as a substitute. After quarter-hour the ambulance got here.

“The murderer was nonetheless close by. I went to the ambulance, however they have been all in shock, they couldn’t transfer. I went again to the policeman. I used to be in shock myself and don’t keep in mind who was standing subsequent to me. However abruptly two younger males got here and helped to deliver the wounded to security.”

The 2 younger males have been Mikail Özen, 25, and Recep Gültekin, 21, two Viennese blended martial arts (MMA) fighters with Turkish household background.

After serving to an aged woman, they noticed the wounded policeman.

A cell phone video recorded from a balcony exhibits the pair operating behind a subway entrance as photographs continued to be fired.

“I’d do the identical factor once more as we speak,” Özen informed Al Jazeera by telephone on Tuesday, having simply returned from a gathering with the mayor of Vienna, who thanked the 2 males for his or her braveness.

4 individuals have been killed and several other wounded within the assault, which was carried out by 20-year-old twin Austrian Macedonian nationwide Kujtim Fejzulai.

He had been convicted and despatched to jail in April final 12 months for trying to journey to Syria to hitch the ISIL (ISIS) group however was launched early, in December.

Girls run away from the primary district close to the state opera, central Vienna on November 2, 2020, following the taking pictures [File: Joe Klamar/AFP]

Özen initially didn’t wish to touch upon his heroic deed.

However after the balcony video went viral, he and Gültekin have been accused by some on social media of involvement within the assault.

On the night of the assault, there was repeated speak of a number of crime scenes and several other attackers, for which there’s nonetheless no proof.

“All of the sudden, social media reported that Turkish terrorists have been additionally concerned,” mentioned Özen.

To set the report straight, he and Gültekin posted a video assertion on their Instagram accounts, with the caption: “Saved a girl and a policeman.”

“We Muslims of Turkish origin condemn any type of terror. We reside in Austria; we’re Austrian residents. We’re not taken with some other politics exterior the nation. We’ve achieved what was vital. We’re happy that we have been capable of save the police officer and that he’s nonetheless alive,” mentioned Özen.

However simply two days after the assault, they’re once more being criticised.

After Turkey praised them, screenshots of outdated photographs and statements from their Fb and Instagram accounts are being shared, suggesting that the 2 are near the ultranationalist Turkish organisation Gray Wolves.

These allegations are false, mentioned Muhammed Yüksek, who’s aiding the pair with media requests.

“They’ve by no means been ‘gray wolves’ or lively in any political organisation,” mentioned Yüksek.

Whereas one picture from 2016 exhibits one in every of them doing the so-called wolf greeting with their hand, Yüksek mentioned that of their MMA membership, they struggle within the “wolf workforce”, and that’s the reason they made the sign.

“They remorse their postings prior to now. However it could be unacceptable to drop these younger individuals who have been so courageous.”

Instantly after the assault, the Islamic Spiritual Group in Austria (IGGÖ), which is liable for the administration of the non secular affairs of Muslims residing in Austria, had expressed its solidarity with the victims.

“The offender didn’t come from our fast non secular neighborhood,” mentioned IGGÖ president Ümit Vural.

Valerie Mussa fears Muslims shall be collectively punished after the Vienna assault [Courtesy of Islamic Religious Community in Austria]

“We have been shocked and shocked once we heard about it,” mentioned spokeswoman Valerie Mussa.

She fears the neighborhood shall be collectively punished.

“We’ve already had the primary studies of offensive graffitis on mosques and facades this morning. We’ve already had the primary studies of racist assaults, insults within the streets, particularly towards visibly Muslim girls, sporting headscarves. And now we have already acquired the primary hate mails right here,” Mussa informed Al Jazeera by telephone.

“In our neighborhood, now we have younger individuals who have been born right here, however they don’t really feel as part of the society. These younger individuals want prospects and schooling. And so they have to be introduced into the center of society. When they’re in the course of society, society can’t be divided.”

Joda, the younger McDonald’s supervisor, mentioned he has beforehand been the sufferer of Islamophobia.

After years of residing in Vienna, his Palestinian household needed to purchase a home within the municipality of Weikendorf. However their plan didn’t work out.

The municipality had “no curiosity” within the household shifting in, the mayor introduced. Muslims wouldn’t match into Weikendorf.

The case went to the best courtroom. In the long run, the Jodas received.

Immediately, he hopes individuals shall be extra open-minded.

After giving his testimony on the police station, officers gave him a “police” patch to thank him.

“I’ll hold this patch for the remainder of my life,” he mentioned.

From left: Osama Joda, Recep Gultekin and Mikail Özen [Courtesy: Osama Joda]