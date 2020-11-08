Victory Night time Owls: Harris shattered a glass ceiling, however she’ll nonetheless be held to a better commonplace

When Barack Obama was within the White Home, many on each the left and the best cited the primary Black president as proof that the nation had progressed considerably on racial points. However that notion was washed away by the election of Trump, which confirmed that Obama’s presidency had been an aberration, not proof of an inclusive new norm.

Likewise, commentators can be tempted to Obama-ize Harris and characterize her vice presidency as proof that girls of coloration have arrived in a brand new place of energy. Whereas the political muscle of Black ladies is an actual factor, Harris’s victory doesn’t erase the hurdles that Black ladies face regularly.

Nobody ought to neglect how a lot sexism and racism—the mix often known as misogynoir—Harris has confronted, or the unrelenting misinformation campaigns waged towards her on her path to the vice presidency. Nobody ought to neglect that though the Biden-Harris pairing was finally victorious, hundreds of thousands of individuals voted for a president who gleefully belittled and insulted not solely Harris however other high-profile women of color. Nobody ought to neglect that due to ingrained stereotypes about Black ladies, Harris should tread extra rigorously than Biden did within the nation’s second-highest workplace. […]