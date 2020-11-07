US election 2020: Who’s forward within the states nonetheless counting?

The race for the White Home is coming right down to who wins the few remaining battleground states – Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.
A win in simply Pennsylvania or two of the opposite 4 remaining states can be sufficient to substantiate Mr Biden as president-elect, barring any authorized problem.
Mr Trump, in the meantime, must win Pennsylvania and three of the remaining 4 states.
This story and the charts shall be up to date often however it’s also possible to
follow the votes as they come in on our state by state results page.
Here is the state of play within the states at play.
PENNSYLVANIA – 20 electoral votes
The place issues stand: Biden has a lead of 28,833 votes
What number of votes are nonetheless to be counted: As of Friday night, 102,541 votes remained.
The place are these votes? The votes to be counted are absentee ballots in Philadelphia, the state’s largest metropolis, and Allegheny county, house to Pittsburgh, counties received by Hillary Clinton in 2016, so largely Democratic votes.
When will we study extra? Friday is the final day that Pennsylvania can settle for mail-in ballots postmarked on or earlier than Election Day. State officers have mentioned it might take extra days to finish the rely.
GEORGIA – 16 electoral votes
The place issues stand: Biden has 2,461,455 votes whereas Trump has 2,454,207 votes, in line with the BBC’s outcomes system.
What number of votes are nonetheless to be counted: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger mentioned earlier on Friday that some 8,000 army absentee ballots have been nonetheless within the mail and would solely be counted in the event that they arrived by the tip of the day.
The place are these votes? The votes being counted are postal ballots largely from Atlanta and Savannah, which have skewed closely towards Biden.
When will we study extra? Raffensberger introduced on Friday that the state’s presidential contest will go to a recount, so we might be ready some time.
ARIZONA – 11 electoral votes
The place issues stand: Biden has 1,604,067 votes whereas Trump has 1,574,206 votes.
What number of votes are nonetheless to be counted: Round 200,000 votes.
The place are these votes? They’re from throughout this various state, however most are within the space round Phoenix.
When will we study extra? State officers are due to supply up to date numbers on Friday night native time – we do not know if they will show decisive.
NEVADA – 6 electoral votes
The place issues stand: Biden has 632,558 votes whereas Trump has 609,901 votes.
What number of votes are nonetheless to be counted: Officers say there are tens of hundreds of votes remaining.
The place are these votes? Many are from Clark County which incorporates Las Vegas, and the vast majority of them are postal ballots.
When will we all know extra? A clearer consequence will probably come by the weekend.
