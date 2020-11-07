US election 2020: How the world reacted to a Biden win

The outcomes are lastly in and the world is reacting to the victory of Joe Biden over Donald Trump within the US presidential election.
For days, individuals world wide have been glued to the White Home race.
It is not simply the US that the election of a brand new president impacts – a brand new chief within the White Home can rework the nation’s international coverage and its strategy to its buddies and foes alike.
The Trump marketing campaign has indicated their candidate doesn’t plan to concede.
However this hasn’t stopped quite a few heads of state congratulating Mr Biden and his VP decide Kamala Harris. Listed below are just a few:
Boris Johnson – UK prime minister
“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election… and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. The US is our most vital ally and I sit up for working intently collectively on our shared priorities, from local weather change to commerce and safety”
Narendra Modi – Indian prime minister
“Congratulations Joe Biden in your spectacular victory! Because the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was important and invaluable. I sit up for working intently collectively as soon as once more…
“Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pleasure not simply to your chittis, but in addition for all Indian-Individuals. I’m assured that the colourful India-US ties will get even stronger together with your help and management.”
Andrew Holness – Jamaican prime minister
“America could have its first feminine Vice President within the particular person of Kamala Harris, and we’re proud that she bears Jamaican heritage.
“Her ascension to this position is a monumental accomplishment for girls all around the world and I salute her.”
Justin Trudeau – Canadian prime minister
“Congratulations, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Our two international locations are shut buddies, companions, and allies. We share a relationship that is distinctive on the world stage. I am actually wanting ahead to working collectively and constructing on that with you each.”
Angela Merkel – German chancellor
“Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we’re to cope with the foremost challenges of our occasions”
Emmanuel Macron – French president
“The Individuals have chosen their President… Now we have loads to do to beat as we speak’s challenges. Let’s work collectively!”
Micheál Martin – Irish taoiseach (prime minister)
“Joe Biden has been a real pal of this nation all through his life and I sit up for working with him within the years forward. I additionally sit up for welcoming him again dwelling when the circumstances enable!”
Frank Bainimarama – prime minister of Fiji
“Collectively, we’ve a planet to avoid wasting from a Local weather Emergency and a worldwide financial system to construct again higher from Covid-19.
“Now, greater than ever, we’d like the USA on the helm of those multilateral efforts (and again within the Paris Settlement – ASAP!)”
Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – crown prince of Abu Dhabi
“Our honest needs for additional growth and prosperity for the American individuals. The UAE and USA are buddies and allies with a powerful historic partnership that we sit up for strengthening collectively.”
Barham Salih – Iraqi president
“I prolong warmest congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden, a pal and trusted associate in the reason for constructing a greater Iraq. We sit up for working to realize our frequent targets and strengthening peace and stability in your entire Center East.”
Not everybody was in congratulatory temper nevertheless:
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – Iran
“The scenario within the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! That is an instance of the ugly face of liberal democracy within the US. Whatever the final result, one factor is totally clear, the particular political, civil, & ethical decline of the US regime.”