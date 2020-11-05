Upwork shares rise sharply on power of freelance work

Shares of Upwork Inc. rose 22% within the prolonged session Wednesday after the platform for freelancers reported third-quarter outcomes that handily beat Wall Road’s expectations amid a pandemic that has shaken up employment.

misplaced $2.7 million, or 2 cents a share, within the quarter, in contrast with a web lack of $3.5 million, or 3 cents a share, within the year-ago interval. Adjusted earnings have been 4 cents a share, adjusted for stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible property. Analysts polled by FactSet anticipated a lack of 6 cents a share on gross sales of $90.4 million. Income rose 24% to $96.7 million.

“Our third-quarter efficiency was fueled by power from each current and new shoppers, who adopted Upwork in document numbers,” Chief Government Hayden Brown mentioned in an announcement. Gross companies quantity elevated 23% year-over-year to $654.5 million, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based firm mentioned.

Upwork shares rose sharply in after-hours buying and selling, up 22%, after ending the common session up 3.1% to $20.22.

The corporate forecast fourth-quarter income of $96 million to $98 million, and $363 million to $365 million for the complete yr.

Shares of Upwork are up 89.5% up to now this yr.