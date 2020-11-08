Common Company (UVV) CEO George Freeman on Q2 2021 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

Common Company (NYSE:UVV) Q2 2021 Earnings Convention Name November 5, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Firm Contributors

Candace Formacek – Vice President & Treasurer

George Freeman – Chairman, President & Chief Govt Officer

Airton Hentschke – Chief Working Officer

Johan Kroner – Chief Monetary Officer

Convention Name Contributors

Ann Gurkin – Davenport

Steve Marascia – Capitol Securities

Chris Reynolds – Neuberger Berman

Candace Formacek

Thanks, Alyssa, and thanks all for becoming a member of us. George Freeman, our Chairman, President and CEO; Airton Hentschke, our Chief Working Officer; and Johan Kroner, our Chief Monetary Officer, are right here with me at the moment and can be part of me in answering questions after these transient remarks.

This name is being webcast dwell and will probably be out there on our web site and on phone taped replay. It'll stay on our web site via February 5, 2021.

Earlier than I start to debate our outcomes, I warning you that we are going to be making forward-looking statements which might be based mostly on our present information and a few assumptions concerning the future and are consultant as of at the moment solely. Precise outcomes might differ materially from projected or estimated outcomes, and we assume no obligation to replace any forward-looking statements.

It is a explicit word through the present ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when the size and severity of the disaster and resultant financial and enterprise impacts are so troublesome to foretell. For data on among the elements that may have an effect on our estimates, I urge you to learn our 10-Okay for the yr ended March 31, 2020, and the Type 10-Q for probably the most lately ended fiscal quarter.

Such dangers and uncertainties embody, however will not be restricted to, the continued COVID-19 pandemic, buyer mandated timing of shipments, climate situations, political and financial atmosphere, authorities regulation and taxation, adjustments in alternate charges and rates of interest, trade consolidation and evolution and adjustments in market construction or sources.

Lastly, among the data I’ve for you at the moment is predicated on unaudited allocations and is topic to reclassification. In an effort to offer helpful data to traders, our feedback at the moment could embody non-GAAP monetary measures. For particulars on these measures, together with reconciliations to probably the most comparable GAAP measures, please seek advice from our present earnings press launch.

As we talked about in our first fiscal quarter, timing elements associated to COVID-19 continued to affect our leads to the second quarter of fiscal yr 2021. Our tobacco buyer orders for crop yr 2020 are sturdy, nonetheless, and the overwhelming majority of those dedicated orders are packed awaiting cargo with buyer mandated cargo timing closely weighted to our fourth quarter of fiscal yr 2021.

As well as, our uncommitted inventories have come down considerably from the degrees on the finish of fiscal yr 2020 and are at 16% of tobacco inventories as of September 30, 2020, which is effectively inside our vary — goal vary. At the moment, we consider our adjusted working revenue for fiscal yr 2021, excluding acquisitions will materially exceed that of fiscal yr 2020 barring any unexpected occasions, together with cargo delays as a consequence of lack of vessel or container availability, port congestion or COVID-19 associated uncertainties. We’re carefully monitoring transport situations and presently count on to finish our scheduled shipments previous to our 2021 fiscal year-end.

Turning to the main points. Internet revenue for the primary half of fiscal yr 2021, which ended September 30, 2020, of $14.8 million or $0.60 per diluted share in contrast with $30.1 million or $1.19 per diluted share for a similar interval of the prior fiscal yr. Excluding sure nonrecurring objects detailed in different objects in at the moment’s earnings launch, internet revenue and diluted earnings per share declined by $23.9 million and $0.93, respectively, for the primary half of fiscal yr 2021, in comparison with the primary half of fiscal yr 2020.

Working revenue of $24.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020, additionally declined in comparison with working revenue of $50.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019.

For the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, internet revenue was $7.5 million or $0.30 per diluted share in contrast with internet revenue of $28.1 million or $1.11 per diluted share for the prior yr’s second fiscal quarter. Excluding sure nonrecurring objects detailed in different objects in at the moment’s earnings launch, internet revenue and diluted earnings per share declined by $19.6 million and $0.77, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, in comparison with the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Working revenue for the second quarter of fiscal yr 2021 decreased to $16.4 million, in comparison with $43.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Outcomes for the six months and quarter ended September 30, 2020, mirrored earnings declines in all segments, totally on decrease tobacco volumes as a consequence of scheduled tobacco shipments that may ship later in fiscal yr 2021, in comparison with the identical durations within the prior fiscal yr.

Consolidated revenues decreased by $80 million to $692.8 million for the primary half of fiscal yr 2021 and by $98.9 million to $377 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, in comparison with the identical durations in fiscal yr 2020 on decrease tobacco volumes and gross sales costs.

Turning to the areas. Working revenue for the Different Areas phase decreased by $20.8 million to $7.9 million for the six months and by $20.3 million to $12.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, in contrast with the identical durations for fiscal yr 2020. In each durations, volumes decreased in Africa, primarily as a consequence of later buyer mandated cargo timing delayed till our fourth fiscal quarter in addition to climate lowered crop sizes.

In Brazil, gross sales volumes have been up within the six months and second quarter of fiscal 2021 on greater gross sales of decrease margin carryover crop tobacco in comparison with the identical durations within the prior fiscal yr.

Outcomes for Asia have been flat for the primary half of fiscal yr 2021, however declined for the second fiscal quarter on decrease buying and selling volumes largely from China and later cargo timing within the Philippines in comparison with fiscal yr 2020.

North America phase working revenue of $1.7 million for the six months and $0.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was down by $4.6 million and $4.8 million, respectively, in comparison with the identical durations for the prior fiscal yr as advantages from greater tobacco carryover volumes in the USA have been outweighed by decrease tobacco gross sales and processing volumes in Guatemala and results of a smaller crop and later cargo timing in Mexico.

The Different Tobacco Operations phase working revenue of $11.6 million for the six months and $4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, mirrored decreases of $6.4 million and $3.5 million, respectively, in comparison with the identical durations of fiscal yr 2020.

For the primary half of fiscal 2021, outcomes for our darkish tobacco operations have been down on lowered volumes and comparisons to decrease prices within the prior yr. Within the second fiscal quarter, outcomes for the darkish tobacco operations have been decrease on lowered wrapper shipments, in comparison with the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Outcomes for our oriental three way partnership have been down for the six months and quarter ended September 30, 2020, in comparison with the identical durations within the prior fiscal yr, on decrease volumes and unfavorable international forex comparisons, primarily from the Turkish lira.

Nevertheless, phase outcomes, within the first half and second quarter of fiscal 2021 benefited from the January 2020 acquisition of FruitSmart, our fruit and vegetable substances enterprise.

Promoting, basic and administrative prices for the primary half of fiscal yr 2021 decreased, by $2.1 million to $101.8 million, primarily pushed by constructive international forex re-measurement alternate variances, primarily in Indonesia, the Philippines and Brazil, and decrease journey prices, partially offset by working and acquisition prices for our new agri product companies and better provisions for farmer advances, in contrast with the identical interval within the prior yr.

Promoting, basic and administrative prices have been flat for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, in comparison with the identical interval within the prior yr, on favorable internet forex comparisons and decrease compensation and journey prices, offset by working and acquisition prices for our new agri product companies and better provisions for farmer advances.

Returning to the massive image, within the first half of fiscal yr 2021, we skilled slowdowns in each, tobacco processing and receipt of buyer orders for leaf tobacco, as a consequence of COVID-19. We applied social distancing necessities in our factories, which slowed output and elevated the time to course of sure tobacco crops.

Buyer orders got here in slower, partly because of the absence of buyer on-site visits, which necessitated the mailing of product samples previous to order affirmation. Some clients have additionally requested transport dates for his or her orders which might be later in our fiscal yr in comparison with prior fiscal years.

We proceed to watch developments affecting our workers, clients and operations. We’ll take extra steps to deal with the unfold of COVID-19 and its impacts as obligatory, and stay grateful, for the onerous work of our workers and the continued assist of our clients, growers and different companions throughout these difficult instances.

We now have additionally been targeted on and are very enthusiastic about, our current acquisition of Silva Worldwide. We consider this acquisition expands and enhances our plant-based substances platform and positions us for future success.

Having made important investments within the platform this calendar yr, we count on to deal with integrating the businesses, constructing on synergies amongst substances, companies and delivering long-term worth and outcomes to our shareholders. On the similar time, we see alternatives in our core tobacco enterprise, corresponding to demand for pure wrapper manufacturing and proceed to place our firm for fulfillment.

At the moment, we’re out there to take your questions. I will flip it again to you, Alyssa, for any questions.

Thanks. [Operator Instructions] Our first query comes from the road of Ann Gurkin from Davenport. Your line is open.

Ann Gurkin

George Freeman

Johan Kroner

Ann Gurkin

Okay. I wished to simply begin with, the present political atmosphere within the U.S., and it appears to be like like, we might have gridlock, perhaps a Biden presidency and perhaps a Republican Senate, so perhaps a gridlock.

And I simply was curious, for those who all — what I ought to take into consideration by way of potential commerce tariffs, or lifting of tariffs, or any sort of rules I ought to take into consideration in that political state of affairs, realizing it is not set, however that appears just like the development proper now. I used to be simply curious, for those who might touch upon that.

George Freeman

I do not — I do not actually see — anticipate any points with both administration — with the administration, whoever it’s.

Ann Gurkin

Okay, nice. Okay. After which popping out of election, various states legalized marijuana and the Biden and Harris administration appears to assist decriminalization of hashish on the federal degree. And I used to be simply curious, as to your ideas on that, potential state of affairs, and the way that would change your view on, investing in hashish or a phase of that, or your view on how that would affect potential cigarette quantity domestically.

George Freeman

Nicely, as we have talked about earlier than, we’re simply — we’re not likely specializing in hashish and hemp. We’re sticking to our meals — our plant-based substances enterprise. And once more, as we talked about, Candace talked about earlier, proper now, we’re specializing in integration and constructing the synergies amongst our corporations in that sector.

Ann Gurkin

Okay, all proper. I simply should ask. Okay. After which, let’s transfer to that enterprise. Have you ever recognized — have you ever put a quantity on the synergies? Is there a synergy quantity we must always deal with by way of constructing the non-tobacco — or integrating the non-tobacco companies?

Johan Kroner

No. And it is too early to go there. It is — we simply purchased Silva. And we’re going via buy accounting. We’re trying on the synergies. Groups are speaking. However no, we do not have a quantity for you.

Ann Gurkin

Okay. And will we count on that you simply all will proceed so as to add to that ingredient platform? Or are you at some extent the place you simply wish to combine what you’ve proper now, earlier than shifting ahead, for any extra enterprise?

Johan Kroner

Look, we received a dwell pipeline. However actually, we spent fairly a bit of cash, through the calendar yr. And once more, we have to combine these companies, take a look at them onerous to see if there are synergies. After which, we’ll go from there. So we’re in all probability taking a pause, at this cut-off date.

Ann Gurkin

And so versus the monetary technique you set out a few years in the past, are you all working forward of a time line, by way of investing in non-tobacco companies? Are you able to simply replace us sort of the place we’re on that technique?

Johan Kroner

Yeah. Sure, we’re. At that cut-off date, once we made that announcement of the capital allocation technique, in Could of 2018, we pointed on the market that, between 10% and 20% of EBITDA, we wished to come back from this new platform, …

George Freeman

In 5 years.

Johan Kroner

… yeah in 5 years. And I consider that, we’ve got reached that time….

George Freeman

Proper.

Johan Kroner

… with an EPS accretion in fiscal yr 2022.

Ann Gurkin

Okay. Okay. And I nonetheless get pushback on this, however why not simply take that cash and return it to shareholders? Why spend money on non-tobacco companies? Are you able to simply stroll via the rationalization, behind that technique? I simply get pushback on this.

Johan Kroner

Nicely, Ann, look, we’ve got group that has been round for 100 years. We’re happy with what we’ve got. We consider that we’ve got sure belongings and capabilities that may be transferred or utilized in all the companies. And based mostly on that – these assumptions, we’ve got determined to take a look at all of the issues that we will do, and we’ve got made the aware resolution to enter this plant-based substances house as a result of we consider we will create shareholder worth there. And that is what we’re going for, and we’ve got made these two acquisitions. They actually will probably be accretive to us within the close to future right here. Definitely, with Silva in 2022. So that each one appears to be like constructive, after which that is a technique that we consider we will ship.

Ann Gurkin

Okay. After which FruitSmart, how is that enterprise monitoring versus your inner expectations while you made the funding?

Johan Kroner

It is monitoring barely beneath what we had forecasted for this yr. Partially due to COVID, volumes are literally up however there’s a combine change. So part of their enterprise was cider enterprise, which, once more, was a higher-margin enterprise. And that has utterly dried up in a method with the bars and every little thing being closed. So there’s a change within the combine there. However we’re nonetheless very constructive about – very comfortable about the way it’s performing. And once more, with the assistance of Silva and FruitSmart administration, we consider there are synergies there that we will profit from sooner or later.

Ann Gurkin

Okay. Good luck. Okay. Provided that various states are struggling financially, what’s your view on the potential for greater excise taxes on cigarettes over the subsequent 12 to 18 months?

George Freeman

I do not know. I hadn’t actually considered it, however I do not see something imminent.

Ann Gurkin

Okay. Nice. After which current stories out of your clients, it looks as if cigarette volumes are monitoring higher than anticipated, which I view very a lot as a constructive. And I used to be simply curious, I do know you do not touch upon buyer stock ranges, however by way of provide and demand and with perhaps trade quantity monitoring higher than anticipated, how ought to we take into consideration – how – like the worldwide provide demand, stock ranges, potential for elevated demand, pricing margins for you all around the subsequent 12 to 18 months. Something you’ll be able to share there?

Airton Hentschke

Sure. Pay attention, I imply we comply with it very carefully, provide and demand worldwide. And sure, in some areas, we’ve got seen some adverse affect. In some areas, we’ve got seen some constructive affect. So on the availability facet, provide and demand, we consider proper now on the flue-cured, it’s a little – it is a barely oversupply within the flue-cured. And the, burley the place it stands proper now, it is in stability.

But when American-blend cigarettes proceed to say no, we do consider that subsequent yr, we would have a slight oversupply on the burley facet as effectively. I believe what’s necessary right here to say is that this yr, the crops, generally, they got here in somewhat bit beneath the place we anticipated at the start of the yr, however this it additionally provided us the chance to carry our uncommitted stock down. And you’ve got seen final – I believe it was 1 / 4 two quarters in the past, we had about 25% of our stock was uncommitted. Proper now, we’ve got a degree of 60%. So we’re very proud we put a technique in place, and we achieved that, sure.

Ann Gurkin

That is nice. Okay. I might simply assume I might assume the state of affairs can be bettering for you all with – I do know volumes are down, however down lower than anticipated. So I might assume buyer inventories could be getting labored off quicker than anticipated, which I might assume can be a constructive given the worldwide leaf outlook you issued at the moment, your outlook for the crop. So I used to be simply curious on that time. However are you able to assist me with the outlook for darkish tobacco and oriental tobacco for these companies this yr?

Airton Hentschke

The darkish tobacco enterprise perspective is superb, and we’ve got been investing within the wrapper for the mass cigar enterprise and for the premium cigar enterprise but additionally within the eco-cigar challenge, which was a big enlargement there. And we’ve got invested fairly a bit in the previous few years, so we do see very constructive there. And on the oriental facet, we consider, proper now, it is kind of in stability.

Ann Gurkin

Okay. Okay. After which what are – do you’ve alternatives to extend your share of leaf processing globally? I do know you talked about perhaps potential elevated demand for wrapper, however something on the leaf processing facet?

Airton Hentschke

Sure. We’re at all times taking a look at alternatives to grow to be extra environment friendly, and we do see alternatives to enhance in that space there as effectively in providing processing companies. Sure, we’re engaged on that.

Ann Gurkin

And the elevated market share, elevated enterprise with clients or get new clients?

Airton Hentschke

Completely. Completely, sure. And we’ve got seen our improve in market share over the previous few years. I imply cigarette consumption generally, it has been down since 2013. And for those who take a look at our general volumes in the previous few years, it is fairly steady. So sure, I imply, we’re gaining market share.

Ann Gurkin

Nice. That is nice. And then you definately talked about working revenue up meaningfully versus fiscal 2020. How does that evaluate to fiscal 2019?

Johan Kroner

After all, 2019 was an excellent yr, and we had some – crops there from each Africa in addition to the U.S. So we actually wished to level out to you that it may be a cloth improve over final yr as a result of the orders are in – tobacco is primarily packed. Tobacco stock is dedicated, as you’ll be able to see in our uncommitted stock numbers. So the — it is simply — it is forecast to ship later this yr, primarily within the fourth quarter. As well as, we don’t count on to see among the headwinds we encountered within the fourth quarter of fiscal yr 2020. In order that’s why we wished to level that out.

Ann Gurkin

Nice. That is nice. After which, Candace, do you’ve a worldwide uncommitted leaf stock quantity?

Candace Formacek

Ann, it hasn’t modified from the final time. That — I will not get an replace till later this month. We’re nonetheless on the — you had the June 30 quantity, 115 million kilos, proper? Simply indication of that, that is what it’s nonetheless.

Ann Gurkin

Okay. After which, the crop change, the outlook on the crop change in Africa, is that — you talked about climate — being associated to climate. Is there the rest in that quantity? Or is it predominantly climate by way of the crop dimension outlook?

Airton Hentschke

It was predominantly climate, sure.

Ann Gurkin

Okay, nice. Simply wish to examine. That’s all I’ve. Thanks all very a lot.

Airton Hentschke

George Freeman

Ann Gurkin

Our subsequent query comes from the road of Steve Marascia of Capitol Securities. Your line is open.

Steve Marascia

George Freeman

Steve Marascia

Simply form of a much bigger image query. I imply everyone is anxious about corona and the consequences — adverse results, however what do you foresee taking place to your corporation, assuming we get an excellent vaccine and assume the world returns to regular? What can be the possible state of affairs for your corporation?

George Freeman

Nicely, I have to admit that we have been working fairly effectively even with all of the restrictions in place. So I assume I see us touring somewhat bit greater than we’ve got up to now six months. However I believe the enterprise has not likely been materially affected negatively by coronavirus. So when the risk recedes, I do not see any materials appreciation as a consequence of that.

Steve Marascia

All proper. Relating to Silva — I got here in sort of late on the entire Silva story, however have you ever guys quantified how a lot revenues doubtlessly it might add? Have you ever guys damaged that out?

Johan Kroner

No, we’ve got not. Steve, at this cut-off date, we’ve got not carried out that. We’re taking a look at phase reporting for SEC functions, and we hope to have extra data like that sooner or later for you with regard to the platform.

Steve Marascia

Okay.

Candace Formacek

And we had talked concerning the alternative for the ten% to twenty%. So I believe that is the principle determine that is on the market for…

Steve Marascia

Probably, greatest case state of affairs including 10% to twenty% to your earnings down the highway?

Candace Formacek

Sure. Our new complete platform, so that might be…

Johan Kroner

And we’ve got made the assertion, Steve, that we’ve got reached that aim between 10% and 20% with the acquisition of Silva in fiscal yr 2020.

Steve Marascia

Okay. After which I used to be taking a look at your consolidated stability sheet numbers on web page 9 of the discharge, and there was appear to be a little bit of a soar. By way of — below the opposite belongings, there was an honest soar of $45 million within the goodwill and different intangibles. The place did that come from?

Johan Kroner

That is FruitSmart.

Steve Marascia

Okay. In order that was the acquisition of FruitSmart then?

Johan Kroner

Sure. I believe the sooner soar, for those who have been trying year-over-year, then that is FruitSmart, sure.

Steve Marascia

Yeah. That’s as I ask about. Okay. That’s it for me. Thanks very a lot.

George Freeman

Steve Marascia

[Operator Instructions] We now have no — I am sorry, we’ve got a query from Chris Reynolds of Neuberger Berman.

Chris Reynolds

Okay. Good night. I’ve a query on the general tobacco market, which — in the USA, which appears to be rising somewhat — or declining lower than it had up to now. Is {that a} development that you simply count on to proceed? Or do you assume a extra affordable decline could be within the 5% vary or so over the subsequent few years? That had been the common fee of decline previous to some slight enchancment lately. Thanks.

Airton Hentschke

No. Pay attention, we consider that it’s going to proceed the development because it has been — as we’ve got seen in the previous few years there, Chris. That is the way in which we take a look at the USA available in the market.

Chris Reynolds

Okay. Thanks.

George Freeman

Candace Formacek

Thanks. We respect all your time at the moment, and we look ahead to our subsequent quarterly name. Thanks, Alyssa, as effectively.

