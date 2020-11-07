Underrated Causes To Get a Southwest Plus Card – NerdWallet

Southwest provides a variety of bank cards for every sort of traveler. Whether or not you fly annually or as soon as per week, there’s a Speedy Rewards card that’s best for you.

However first: The well-known causes

Simple-to-earn sign-up bonus: Earn 40,000 factors after you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first 3 months your account is open. NerdWallet values Southwest factors at 1.6 cents every, so the bonus practically makes up for the annual charge of the cardboard.



Further factors on Southwest purchases: Earn 2 factors per greenback once you buy Southwest flights or spend at associate inns and automotive rental businesses. All different purchases will earn you 1 level per $1 spent.

The underrated causes

Speedy Reward factors gained’t expire

You don’t want to fret about sacrificing unused factors as a consequence of inactivity like on different airways. Because of a change made by the airline in 2019, your Rapid Rewards points won’t ever expire except you terminate your account.

Annual level bonus

Yearly, only for having the cardboard, you’ll get an anniversary bonus of three,000 factors. This built-in reward may also help you prime off your account and get just a little bit nearer to your subsequent reward trip.

Companion Go head begin

If you happen to sometimes journey with a pal or member of the family, incomes the Southwest Airways Companion Go could be a steal. With this deal, flyers can choose one companion to fly with them freed from airline expenses. The financial savings are enormous — companions want solely to cowl the price of the taxes and charges, from $5.60 one-way.

Each greenback that you just spend with the bank card will get you nearer to incomes the minimal 125,000 qualifying factors in a calendar yr to entry this perk. In reality, the sign-up bonus alone will get you almost one-third of the best way there.

Use factors to fly to extra worldwide locations

One underrated cause so as to add the Southwest Speedy Rewards® Plus Credit score Card to your lineup is the power to make use of your Speedy Rewards factors to buy flights from greater than 50 associate airways by means of More Rewards. Whereas Southwest itself already flies internationally to the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico, due to their associate program, you may redeem your factors for much more far off locations. Simply make sure you look carefully on the worth you are getting on your factors because the Extra Rewards program tends to supply sub-optimal redemptions in comparison with reserving Southwest flights.

Word: Southwest has briefly paused the power to redeem with their worldwide companions as a consequence of COVID-19.

Entry to Chase Visa perks

As a part of the Visa model, your Southwest Speedy Rewards® Plus Credit score Card additionally provides a bevy of advantages that aren’t usually mentioned, like:

Auto rental collision injury waiver: When renting a automobile, merely decline the rental automotive firm’s collision injury waiver and pay along with your Southwest Speedy Rewards® Plus Credit score Card. When you have insurance coverage, this can act as a secondary protection; if not, this profit can act as main protection.

Prolonged guarantee safety: If a product has a guaranty of three years or much less, buying it along with your Southwest Speedy Rewards® Plus Credit score Card can lengthen that guarantee for an extra yr. Word that protection is restricted to $10,000 per declare and doesn’t cowl transport and dealing with bills.

Baggage delay insurance coverage: In case your baggage is delayed or misdirected for greater than six hours, this profit covers purchases of the necessities — reminiscent of toiletries, clothes and chargers — for as much as $100/day for 3 days. Remember to preserve your receipts to file your declare.

Misplaced baggage reimbursement: If the airline loses or damages your checked or carry-on baggage, you may declare as much as $3,000 per coated individual per journey.

The underside line

Your 3,000 anniversary factors alone get you over midway to incomes again the $69 annual charge. Contemplating you may earn a pleasant sign-up bonus — to not point out the low annual charge — the Southwest Speedy Rewards® Plus Credit score Card could be a nice starter card for these new to journey rewards or flying Southwest.

Tips on how to Maximize Your Rewards