Underrated Causes to Get a Platinum Plus Mastercard – NerdWallet

The Financial institution of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Enterprise bank card is a no-frills, no-nonsense bank card for small-business house owners. It’s definitely removed from the best business credit card you’ll see; even should you’re not keen to pay an annual charge, you are able to do higher. However should you’re in search of no annual charge with a lovely intro APR interval and a modest sign-up bonus, the Bank of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Business credit card might suit your wants.

Listed here are a few of the better-known and lesser-known advantages of this card.

The well-known causes

Welcome bonus: The Financial institution of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Enterprise bank card is presently providing a modest welcome bonus: Get a $300 assertion credit score once you make at the very least $3,000 in web purchases inside 90 days of your account opening. It’s not the very best you’ll discover on small-business bank cards, nevertheless it’s a tidy sum of cash that you simply wouldn’t have in any other case.

Intro APR supply on purchases: The cardboard provides a 0% on Purchases for 7 billing cycles, after which the continuing APR of 10.24% – 21.24% Variable APR. That’s a good interval the place you can also make purchases to get your online business up and operating earlier than you begin owing curiosity.

Underrated causes

No penalty APRs

If you end up in a state of affairs the place you may’t make your minimal cost, some bank card issuers will slap a fair larger penalty price in your account. Some issuers additionally cost penalty APRs for conditions like exceeding your credit score restrict or making a cost that doesn’t undergo.

The excellent news: If this occurs to you along with your Financial institution of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Enterprise bank card, you received’t want to fret about your APR rising, as a result of there aren’t any penalty APRs.

However take into accout you may’t proceed to overlook funds — you’ll nonetheless owe curiosity on any excellent stability, in addition to relevant late or returned cost charges.

Entry to Financial institution of America’s money circulation administration instruments

Managing small-business cash flow could be robust. Financial institution of America® makes it a bit extra simple with its suite of money circulation administration instruments, together with the power to make automated funds, integration with QuickBooks On-line (which lets you observe and kind bills forward of tax season) and options that present money circulation projections.

Chip expertise

More and more, extra bank cards include chip expertise, and the Financial institution of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Enterprise bank card isn’t any exception. Chip expertise is designed to make bank card transactions safer by stopping thieves from stealing your info — aka “skimming” — once you swipe the magnetic strip on the again of the cardboard, and it is now the safety customary within the U.S.

The underside line

The Financial institution of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Enterprise bank card is not probably the most thrilling bank card. However regardless of the dearth of eye-popping perks, it’s an easy, no-annual-fee bank card that could be best for you.

We name it a bare-bones credit card in our evaluation, however bare-bones is not unhealthy. For small-business house owners who wish to maintain their bank card life easy (as a result of proudly owning a enterprise could be sophisticated sufficient), the Financial institution of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Enterprise bank card delivers.

When you’re in search of one thing a bit extra eye-catching, contemplate another small enterprise bank cards. The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card provides rewards (2% money again on all eligible purchases on as much as $50,000 per calendar 12 months, then 1%) with out an annual charge. Phrases apply. The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express provides a fair longer introductory APR on purchases than what you’ll discover on the Financial institution of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Enterprise bank card, plus you’ll earn factors to your spending.

Learn how to Maximize Your Rewards