UK, Australia amongst 72 nations providing ICC ‘unwavering help’

Assertion backing court docket follows US transfer to sanction two prime ICC officers over struggle crimes investigation into US troops.

Seventy-two nations on the United Nations on Monday supplied their “unwavering help” for the Worldwide Legal Court docket (ICC) after Washington imposed sanctions on two of the court docket’s key officers.

“We reconfirm our unwavering help for the Court docket as an impartial and neutral judicial Establishment,” learn a joint declaration signed by nations that included Australia, Canada, the UK and France, america’ conventional allies.

The signatories, all from nations that signed the Rome Statute that established the ICC in 2002, vowed “to protect its integrity and independence undeterred by any measures or threats towards the Court docket, its officers and people cooperating with it”.

Washington has refused to recognise the ICC, which is predicated in The Hague and was based to strive instances of genocide, struggle crimes and crimes towards humanity.

On September 2, the administration of US President Donald Trump took the unprecedented step of sanctioning chief ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, together with one other senior ICC official, Phakiso Mochochoko. The 2 are investigating alleged struggle crimes involving US troops in Afghanistan.

The joint declaration mentioned sanctions had been “a device for use towards these accountable for probably the most severe crimes, not towards these looking for justice” and added that “any try to undermine the independence of the Court docket shouldn’t be tolerated.”

‘Stark rebuttal’

The joint assertion “marks a stark rebuttal of Washington’s unprecedented use of sanctions looking for to undermine the work of the ICC,” mentioned Richard Dicker, the director of the Worldwide Justice Program at Human Rights Watch.

The assertion “says loud and clear to the US administration: that is our court docket, again off”, Dicker mentioned.

The ICC opened a struggle crimes investigation into US navy personnel in Afghanistan earlier this 12 months.

Washington’s ambassador to the UN, Richard Mills, mentioned that the US reiterated its “persevering with, longstanding, principled objection to any try to claim ICC jurisdiction over nationals of states that aren’t events to the Rome Statute, together with america and Israel, absent a UN Safety Council referral or the consent of such a state”.

He mentioned the US authorities wished “to guard US personnel from unjust and illegitimate prosecution by the ICC, which threatens US sovereignty”.

The ICC has condemned the US sanctions as “serious attacks” on the rule of regulation.