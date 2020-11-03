Two Opposition Presidential Candidates Are Arrested in Uganda

CAIRO — Two opposition candidates in Uganda who’re getting ready to problem the nation’s strongman president in an election subsequent February have been arrested on Tuesday, the newest indication of a tricky battle to return as they search to finish the autocrat’s three-and-a-half-decade maintain on energy.

One candidate, Bobi Wine, 38, a musician-turned-lawmaker who’s probably the most distinguished challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, was arrested simply after submitting his nomination papers within the capital, Kampala. The opposite, Patrick Amuriat, was faraway from his automotive and arrested on the headquarters of his social gathering, the Discussion board for Democratic Change, the social gathering said on Twitter.

Each potential candidates have been additionally prevented by the police from going to their social gathering workplaces to deal with their supporters and set out their marketing campaign platforms in an effort to finish the rule of Mr. Museveni, the 76-year-old autocrat.

After changing age-limit provisions within the Structure, Mr. Museveni is working for a sixth time and is due to face nine other candidates within the February polls. The nation’s electoral fee had designated Monday and Tuesday because the dates for the candidates’ nominations.