Two Opposition Presidential Candidates Are Arrested in Uganda

CAIRO — Two opposition candidates in Uganda who’re getting ready to problem the nation’s strongman president in an election subsequent February have been arrested on Tuesday, the newest indication of a tricky battle to return as they search to finish the autocrat’s three-and-a-half-decade maintain on energy.
One candidate, Bobi Wine, 38, a musician-turned-lawmaker who’s probably the most distinguished challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, was arrested simply after submitting his nomination papers within the capital, Kampala. The opposite, Patrick Amuriat, was faraway from his automotive and arrested on the headquarters of his social gathering, the Discussion board for Democratic Change, the social gathering said on Twitter.
Each potential candidates have been additionally prevented by the police from going to their social gathering workplaces to deal with their supporters and set out their marketing campaign platforms in an effort to finish the rule of Mr. Museveni, the 76-year-old autocrat.
After changing age-limit provisions within the Structure, Mr. Museveni is working for a sixth time and is due to face nine other candidates within the February polls. The nation’s electoral fee had designated Monday and Tuesday because the dates for the candidates’ nominations.
Each of the arrested candidates will nonetheless be on February’s poll.
The arrest of Mr. Wine — a preferred musician whose actual identify is Robert Kyagulanyi and who was elected to Parliament in 2017 — was not the primary time he has confronted the wrath of the authorities. The police have arrested him a number of instances, severely beat him in custody and even killed his driver. His social gathering workplaces have been raided, together with final month, when the authorities confiscated election material.
Mr. Wine has drawn big assist lately, notably amongst younger people who find themselves disillusioned with the corruption, unemployment, poverty and crackdowns on free speech which have come to outline the East African nation beneath Mr. Museveni.
On Monday, Mr. Wine stated the police had sent him a statement saying that they have been going to escort him to the nomination venue. However after he filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, he was arrested after dozens of safety officers surrounded the car carrying him and his aides.
In a series of live videos on his Facebook page, a safety officer may be seen utilizing a lug wrench to interrupt the window subsequent to the entrance passenger seat. After a scuffle with these contained in the automotive, officers opened the door and dragged away Mr. Wine, who was sitting within the again.
“Jesus, that is what the police is doing,” he might be heard saying earlier than being lugged from the automotive. “We won’t be violent.”
As safety automobiles whisked him away, stay movies on Fb showed his supporters involved in a car chase with them.
After being blocked from going to his workplaces, Mr. Wine was taken to his residence, the place he addressed his supporters. Defiant and elevating his voice, he circled to point out that his go well with jacket was torn and pointed to accidents that he stated a few of his associates had sustained within the incident.
Mr. Amuriat’s arrest befell at his social gathering’s headquarters in Kampala, and officers introduced him to the grounds of Kyambogo College, the place he was to submit his nomination papers — though he didn’t have his sneakers or papers on him when he arrived on the middle, as he pointed out to the local news media.
After the arrests, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Mr. Museveni’s son, who can also be a senior adviser to the president, tweeted a photograph of himself with Mr. Wine, writing: “You’ll be able to NEVER intimidate us. We’re a lot stronger than you’ll be able to ever think about to be. If you wish to battle we’ll merely defeat you.”
Mr. Wine tweeted in response to Mr. Kainerugaba’s post, “Try to be ashamed,” including: “This nation belongs to Ugandans, not you and your father. You’ll quickly perceive that.”