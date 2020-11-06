Kurt Wagner / Bloomberg:
Twitter says Trump’s particular remedy round offensive or deceptive content material rule violations will expire in January if he loses the presidency — – For now, violating posts get warning label, not removing — However ‘world chief’ newsworthiness guidelines would not apply
Home Tech Twitter says Trump's particular remedy round offensive or deceptive content material rule...
Twitter says Trump's particular remedy round offensive or deceptive content material rule violations will expire in January if he loses the presidency (Kurt Wagner/Bloomberg)
Kurt Wagner / Bloomberg: