Twitter eliminated a pupil's tweets important of Proctorio, which makes an examination monitoring device utilized by many US faculties, for reproducing Proctorio's code (Zack Whittaker/TechCrunch)

Twitter eliminated a pupil’s tweets important of Proctorio, which makes an examination monitoring device utilized by many US faculties, for reproducing Proctorio’s code — A collection of tweets by one Miami College pupil that have been important of a proctoring software program firm have been hidden by Twitter …
