Twitter Pins Warning Label on Trump Marketing campaign SC Victory Tweet

Twitter continued its warfare on President Donald Trump by undermining his marketing campaign on election evening.

Twitter positioned a warning label on the Trump campaign’s election night tweet wherein he declared victory in South Carolina. The warning said that “Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.” This censorship got here “whilst a number of information retailers — together with The New York Occasions, The Washington Submit, CNN and POLITICO — have equally projected that President Donald Trump will win the state,” POLITICO clarified.

Twitter’s warning linked to a Twitter occasions web page headlined: “Election outcomes: Presidential race is undecided as poll counting continues, in keeping with AP, ABC and NBC.” The same Twitter events page elaborated additional:

“President Trump and former VP Joe Biden have secured projected wins in a number of states, in keeping with The Related Press, ABC Information and NBC Information. Officers proceed to rely ballots in key swing states, together with Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.”

POLITICO urged that it “in the mean time, has declared South Carolina for Trump however is still listing Florida as ‘too near name.’”

Large Tech has been censoring conservatives in an effort to guard Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Large Tech firms lately made headlines for censoring a New York Post article. The shocking revelation launched by the Post on Oct. 14, revealed purported emails from Biden’s son Hunter and reportedly uncovered the alleged scandalous dealings of each father and son within the Russia-bordering state of Ukraine.

Twitter responded by disabling the hyperlink to the story, claiming: “Warning: this hyperlink could also be unsafe.” Twitter then censored the Submit, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump Campaign, and even the House Judiciary (part of the US authorities) for sharing the story.

Twitter initially blocked the link utterly, however later reversed course after backlash. It additionally locked the Submit out of its account for a minimum of 17 days. Twitter lastly unlocked the Post’s account on October 30.

Conservatives are underneath assault. Contact Twitter: (415) 222-9670, Facebook, Twitter or mail to 1355 Market Road Suite 900 and demand that Large Tech be held to account to reflect the First Modification whereas offering transparency, readability on “hate speech” and equal footing for conservatives. In case you have been censored, contact us on the Media Analysis Heart contact form, and assist us maintain Large Tech accountable.