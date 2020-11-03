Twitter hides Trump tweet attacking Supreme Court docket’s determination on Pennsylvania ballots – TechCrunch

In an election eve preview of what to anticipate within the coming days, President Trump pushed the bounds on Twitter’s election-specific insurance policies Monday evening.

In a tweet, Trump railed towards the Supreme Court docket’s determination to permit Pennsylvania officers to count ballots postmarked by Election Day. The Republican get together has waged a brazen authorized onslaught towards voting rights all through key states in current weeks, a cynical effort designed to higher the sitting president’s reelection probabilities.

Twitter pushed again on the president’s false declare about Pennsylvania mail-in ballots, hiding it behind a misinformation warning that calls the tweet “disputed.” Twitter additionally disabled non-quote retweets, likes and replies for the hidden tweet, which stays viewable however restricted.

The Supreme Court docket determination on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY harmful one. It’s going to enable rampant and unchecked dishonest and can undermine our complete techniques of legal guidelines. It’s going to additionally induce violence within the streets. One thing have to be completed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

“The Supreme Court docket determination on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY harmful one,” Trump tweeted. “It’s going to enable rampant and unchecked dishonest and can undermine our complete techniques of legal guidelines. It’s going to additionally induce violence within the streets. One thing have to be completed!”

Facebook didn’t take away the reposted message, however did add a label emphasizing the trustworthiness of voting techniques. Three hours after it was revealed, Trump’s Fb put up had collected 63,000 likes and 13,000 feedback.