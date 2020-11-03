Twitter flags incendiary Trump tweet about Pennsylvania ballots as ‘deceptive’

On the eve of the presidential election, Twitter Inc. on Monday evening flagged a tweet by President Donald Trump that claimed a recent Supreme Court order permitting Pennsylvania to proceed to depend absentee votes obtained as much as three days after Election Day would “induce violence.”

Trump additionally baselessly claimed the choice “will enable rampant and unchecked dishonest and can undermine our whole programs of legal guidelines,” and urged “One thing have to be performed!” In reality, there are legal guidelines and procedures to verify ballots aren’t fraudulent, and quite a few research have debunked claims of widespread fraud in mail-in voting.

hid the unique tweet, changing it with the disclaimer: “Some or all the content material shared on this Tweet is disputed and is perhaps deceptive about an election or different civic course of.” Customers may then click on to view Trump’s authentic tweet.

Trump has ramped up his rhetoric in latest weeks, attacking mail-in voting and saying the one approach he’ll lose is that if the election is “rigged,” worrying lots of the potential for violence if the election is shut or disputed.

He repeated his ominous message at a rally Monday evening in Kenosha, Wisc., saying that if the Supreme Courtroom doesn’t rethink its Pennsylvania resolution, “there’s plenty of unhealthy issues that may occur with the streets.”

Trump has run afoul of Twitter’s misinformation coverage plenty of occasions because it was tightened earlier this year.