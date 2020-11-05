Twitter Continues Censorship of Trump: 5 Extra Posts in Final Day

Because the nation enters the third day of awaiting the outcomes of the presidential election, Huge Tech has entered its third day of censoring posts from President Donald Trump.

Over the previous day, Twitter has positioned an interstitial, or filter, over 5 completely different Trump tweets concerning doable election fraud. The platform claimed that the tweets are “deceptive.”

The platform positioned an interstitial over the tweets, and in 5 of the six circumstances, it turned off feedback and likes. Twitter nonetheless allowed quote tweets for the posts, nevertheless. The interstitial positioned over the tweets stated, “Some or all the content material shared on this Tweet is disputed and is likely to be deceptive about an election or different civic course of. Learn More.” Customers eager to see the tweets then need to click on “view” so as to see the censored tweets.

On Nov. 5, Twitter censored a tweet during which Trump stated, “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!”

Trump additionally alleged that some ballots had been “dumped.” He said in a Nov. 4 tweet that “We have now claimed, for Electoral Vote functions, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which gained’t enable authorized observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, every one in every of which has a BIG Trump lead. Moreover, we hereby declare the State of Michigan if, in actual fact,…..” Twitter didn’t place an interstitial over this tweet, however did slap an alert on the backside that stated “Official sources might not have referred to as the race when this was Tweeted.” Trump then continued in a thread, “…..there was numerous secretly dumped ballots as has been broadly reported!” Twitter did place an interstitial over the second tweet.

Trump stated in one other censored tweet: “They’re working exhausting to make up 500,000 vote benefit in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!”

In one other, Trump tweeted: “Final night time I used to be main, typically solidly, in lots of key States, in nearly all cases Democrat run & managed. Then, one after the other, they began to magically disappear as shock poll dumps had been counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ received it utterly & traditionally flawed!”

Twitter additionally censored yet one more of Trump’s tweets, during which he stated, “We’re up BIG, however they’re attempting to STEAL the Election. We’ll by no means allow them to do it. Votes can’t be forged after the Polls are closed!”

Fb introduced yesterday in a tweet that “We’re persevering with to label all posts from each presidential candidates making it clear that votes are nonetheless being counted and a winner has not been projected. We’re additionally making use of these labels to different people who declare untimely victory in particular person states or total.” And certainly, the platform has begun to label all posts from Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

