Twitter Permits Each day Present Video Portraying Fiery Destruction of Florida

It seems as if Twitter is on a relentless rampage to fight what it deems misinformation and hate speech, however there are all the time exceptions.

“The Each day Present’s” official Twitter account tweeted, “Do we have now this know-how but?” The tweet included a video of the Dying Star from “Star Wars” destroying Florida in a fiery blaze. The video seemed to be in response to the ballot outcomes from Florida, which on the time of this publication was leaning in direction of President Trump, according to CBS News.

On the time of reporting, the tweet remains to be allowed on the platform with no restrictions. Twitter’s community standards state, “Chances are you’ll not threaten violence towards a person or a gaggle of individuals. We additionally prohibit the glorification of violence.”

Twitter has censored many people, together with President Donald Trump, within the final 24 hours. However a tweet depicting the destruction of a whole state is, for now, allowed to remain on the location. Whereas this video was being appreciated and shared on Twitter, a number of tweets quoting information websites that have been calling sure states as wins for Trump have been virtually instantly labeled by the social media platform.

Earlier on election night time, Twitter additionally censored a tweet from Mike Coudrey, entrepreneur and CEO of Yuko Social, which helps individuals increase their social media presence. Coudrey’s tweet contained a press release from the County of Erie about an investigation into a person “saying they’re working as part of the Erie County Board of Elections and throwing out ballots.” Not solely did Twitter place an interstitial, or filter on the tweet, however the platform additionally is not going to enable customers to answer to or “like” Coudrey’s tweet. Customers could retweet the put up, however solely as a quote tweet.

Twitter was not obtainable for remark on the time of this publication.

