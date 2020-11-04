TV Journalist Is Arrested as Assaults on Press Freedom Rise in India

Mr. Goswami, 47, is not any stranger to controversy. Early this 12 months, the Mumbai police opened an investigation into his channel, Republic TV, accusing it of fomenting hatred against Muslims by targeting a mosque outside a railway station, linking it to a close-by protest by migrant employees.

Final month, police officers in Mumbai accused Republic TV and two smaller channels of rigging the ratings system by paying poor individuals the equal of some {dollars} a month to tune in to the station and go away their televisions on. Mr. Goswami, a co-founder of the channel, has strongly denied the accusations of bribery, saying that he was being focused due to protection vital of the Mumbai police.

The newest case in opposition to him pertains to the suicide of an inside designer, Anvay Naik, and his mom in 2018. In line with Mr. Naik’s relations, he named the journalist in his suicide be aware, accusing Mr. Goswami and two others of not paying money that was owed to him.

On Wednesday morning, officers raided Mr. Goswami’s home in an upscale part of south Mumbai, the place, in line with the police, he and his spouse took virtually an hour to open the door.

Movies of the raid present Mr. Goswami shouting on the officers, telling them to not manhandle him, as one other officer repeatedly requests that Mr. Goswami’s spouse, who additionally works on the TV station, put down her cellphone, which she says is recording the occasion “reside.”

“You’ve gotten bodily assaulted me,” Mr. Goswami says, as an officer repeatedly requests that he cooperate. When he refuses to rise up from a sofa, one other officer steps ahead and says, “It’s over. You might be arrested.”

Akshata Naik, the widow of Anvay Naik, stated that her husband had labored arduous on a design mission for Republic TV, however that not being paid for the work for over a 12 months had left him penniless and compelled him to commit suicide.