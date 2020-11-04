Turkey praises ‘two heroes’ who helped victims in Vienna assault

The boys’s actions draw reward from Turkish Overseas Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for saving the lives of two girls and a police officer.

Two Austrian males of Turkish descent stated they helped save a police officer and two girls throughout a lethal gun assault in Vienna, actions the Turkish authorities described as heroic.

The boys’s actions drew reward from Turkish Overseas Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, whose nation’s relations with Austria have been strained in recent times.

Cavusoglu additionally provided condolences to Austria on Tuesday after the gun assault on Monday night time wherein 5 individuals died, together with the attacker.

Recep Tayyip Gultekin advised Turkish state-owned Anadolu information company that he and Mikail Ozen had been in Vienna metropolis centre after they heard gunshots, headed within the course of the noise, and noticed a gunman capturing a passer-by.

“Final night time there have been two heroes in Vienna. Recep Tayyip and Mikail did what a real Turk and Muslim is anticipated to do! Thanks younger males. We’re happy with you!” Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

Dün gece Viyana’da iki kahraman vardı. Bir Türk ve Müslümanın yapması gereken neyse onu yaptı.

Recep Tayyip ve Mikail!

Teşekkürler çocuklar. Sizlerle GURUR DUYUYORUZ !🇹🇷 https://t.co/R0n4WqWTgo — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) November 3, 2020

Gultekin stated he carried the wounded girl to a close-by restaurant, and “the terrorist pointed his gun at me”, including he threw himself to the bottom and barely damage his leg.

“We obtained into my pal’s automotive and went to the closest police station to report the incident,” he stated.

Gultekin stated additionally they helped an aged girl transfer to a protected location.

Ozen, a private coach and blended martial arts fighter, described to journalists how he and Gultekin additionally assisted a policeman throughout the assault.

He stated two policemen, who threw themselves onto the wounded officer to guard him, urged the pair to remain again for his or her security.

However he stated they walked over and carried the injured policeman to an ambulance.

“They had been shocked and we had been shocked … The paramedics had been standing over there … We checked out one another and we simply walked over. We did what was essential,” he stated.

“I, as a Muslim of Turkish descent, wish to say I reside in Austria, I used to be born in Austria, I went to highschool in Austria and realized my occupation right here in Austria,” Ozen stated. “If the identical factor had been to occur once more immediately, I might do the very same factor with no second thought. As a result of we reside in Austria, we stand with Austria.”

Austrian Inside Minister Karl Nehammer at a information convention stated: “It’s essential for me to say that the injured police officer was delivered to security by two Austrians with an immigration background.”

‘Must fight terrorism’

In a Twitter publish, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the European Union ambassador to Turkey, additionally thanked the 2 males for his or her assist.

Quoting Cavusoglu’s tweet on Gultekin and Ozer, the ambassador stated: “Mr Minister, we thank Turkish residents Recep Tayyip Gultekin and Mikal Ozer for serving to these injured within the assaults in Vienna and congratulate them.”

Cavusoglu phoned Austria’s international minister to precise his solidarity.

“As a rustic that has suffered loads from terrorism and terror assaults, we’re towards all kinds of terror. We imagine that there’s a must fight all types of terrorism with out making any distinction,” he advised reporters on Tuesday.