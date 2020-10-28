Tucker Carlson Pulls in MONSTER Rankings for Tony Bobulinski Interview

The numbers had been in for Tucker Carlson’s Tuesday night interview with Tony Bobulinski and so they’re gigantic. In response to numbers released early Wednesday night time, Carlson pulled in 7.562 million viewers for the bombshell interview with direct proof of the Biden household’s rank corruption, together with a cellphone name with Biden affiliate Bob Walker pleading with Bobulinski to not go public.

Tucker’s 7.562 million whole viewers (and 1.54 million within the 25-54 demo) led the way in which Tuesday for not solely the Fox Information Channel, however all of cable tv and got here in third on broadcast networks, trailing sport six of the World Sequence (on the Fox broadcast community with 12.627 million) and NBC’s The Voice (7.761 million).

That meant Carlson beat out ABC’s The Bachelorette, the season premiere of NBC’s This Is Us, and particular primetime episodes of CBS’s Let’s Make a Deal and The Value Is Proper.

FNC primetime had a mean of 6.243 million viewers (and 1.254 million within the demo) that completed above ABC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC.

For an interview that was so expansive and newsworthy, ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and NBC all willfully refused to cowl the Bobulinski interview as a part of their persevering with effort to fluff the pillows of the Biden marketing campaign.

The interview got here on the heels of Tucker Carlson Tonight’s strongest month ever with a mean of over 5.3 million whole viewers in October and 670,000 within the 25-54 demo that even surpassed the CBS Night Information with Norah O’Donnell.

In response to an FNC press launch, that “marked…the highest-rated month-to-month viewership of any program within the historical past of cable information.”

This is extra from that press launch, which included FNC increasing its primetime benefit over CNN within the 25-54 demo by 99 p.c and report month-to-month rankings for Hannity and The Ingraham Angle (click on “increase”):

In whole day, FNC garnered 2.3 million viewers, 428,000 with A25-54 and 274,000 within the A18-49 demo, holding a 65 p.c benefit over CNN in whole viewers. The community additionally delivered the second highest-rated whole day viewership within the historical past of cable information…In primetime, FNC delivered 4.9 million viewers, 971,000 within the 25-54 demographic, and 670,000 within the A18-49 demo, and widened its benefit over CNN by 99 p.c. The community additionally claimed the primary spot in whole viewers in addition to each youthful demographics within the 9AM-5PM/ET dayside hours. In October, the FNC claimed 69 of the highest 100 cable telecasts in whole viewers and delivered 32 telecasts with over 5 million whole viewers. FNC additionally comprised the highest two telecasts in all of cable throughout particular protection of each presidential debates. Notably, FNC’s primetime lineup, together with Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and The Ingraham Angle, all earned their highest-rated months in historical past in each whole viewers and within the demo. Moreover, FOX Information @ Evening with anchor Shannon Bream additionally secured this system’s highest-rated month in total viewers (….) FNC’s primetime powerhouse lineup swept the highest spots in cable information throughout the board and the weekday lineup surpassed broadcast in primetime summer time up to now. At 9PM/ET, Hannity adopted because the second most-watched program throughout the board with 5.1 million viewers, almost 1 million within the 25-54 demo (982,000), and 657,000 within the 18-49 demo. Hannity additionally recorded this system’s highest-rated month throughout each classes for the reason that program launched. Each Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight made cable information historical past as the 2 highest-rated primetime cable information applications ever for a whole month. (….) The Ingraham Angle additionally made cable information historical past, incomes the highest-rated primetime program for a feminine host. This system crushed the 10PM/ET timeslot with over 4 million viewers and 760,000 within the 25-54 demo, outpacing the competitors in each classes and hitting a brand new milestone incomes over 4 million viewers for the primary time ever, making The Ingraham Angle the most-watched 10PM/ET program in cable information ever. The Ingraham Angle additionally secured its highest-rated month in each whole viewers and in the important thing demo this month, handedly surpassing MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow because the most-watched girl in cable information.

As for Zuckerville, they’re busy selling a CNN contributor who lied to them on-air about whether or not he was the anti-Trump creator referred to as Nameless. And MSNBC? They’re having a completely regular day.

So whereas CNN and MSNBC proceed to dicker, FNC has stored on trucking.