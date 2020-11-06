Trump’s False Election Fraud Claims Break up Republicans

WASHINGTON — Republican response to President Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud ranged broadly Friday, from vigorous settlement to sharp condemnations, and in between some fastidiously constructed statements supporting the thought of truthful elections with none endorsement of the president’s fabricated assertions of an election conspiracy.

“Right here’s how this should work in our nice nation: Each authorized vote must be counted,” Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the bulk chief, wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “Any illegally-submitted ballots should not. All sides should get to watch the method. And the courts are right here to use the legal guidelines & resolve disputes.”

“That’s how Individuals’ votes resolve the consequence,” he added.

Notably absent from Mr. McConnell’s assertion was any suggestion that Democrats have been stealing the election via an elaborate nationwide conspiracy that included pollsters and the information media, as Mr. Trump asserted with no proof in a rambling news conference on Thursday. It additionally implicitly rejected Mr. Trump’s fruitless requires a halt to vote counting in states the place his early leads have been threatened or eradicated.

In a stinging statement, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah stated that Mr. Trump, whereas free to request recounts and current legitimate proof of fraud, “is mistaken to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen — doing so weakens the reason for freedom right here and world wide, weakens the establishments that lie on the foundations of the republic, and recklessly inflames damaging and harmful passions.”