Trump’s False Election Fraud Claims Break up Republicans

WASHINGTON — Republican response to President Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud ranged broadly Friday, from vigorous settlement to sharp condemnations, and in between some fastidiously constructed statements supporting the thought of truthful elections with none endorsement of the president’s fabricated assertions of an election conspiracy.
“Right here’s how this should work in our nice nation: Each authorized vote must be counted,” Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the bulk chief, wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “Any illegally-submitted ballots should not. All sides should get to watch the method. And the courts are right here to use the legal guidelines & resolve disputes.”
“That’s how Individuals’ votes resolve the consequence,” he added.
Notably absent from Mr. McConnell’s assertion was any suggestion that Democrats have been stealing the election via an elaborate nationwide conspiracy that included pollsters and the information media, as Mr. Trump asserted with no proof in a rambling news conference on Thursday. It additionally implicitly rejected Mr. Trump’s fruitless requires a halt to vote counting in states the place his early leads have been threatened or eradicated.
In a stinging statement, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah stated that Mr. Trump, whereas free to request recounts and current legitimate proof of fraud, “is mistaken to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen — doing so weakens the reason for freedom right here and world wide, weakens the establishments that lie on the foundations of the republic, and recklessly inflames damaging and harmful passions.”
As Mr. Trump and his die-hard allies maintained that the vote in Pennsylvania — the place his early lead over former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., evaporated on Friday — was badly corrupted, that state’s Republican senator, Patrick J. Toomey, condemned Mr. Trump’s claims.
“The president’s speech final evening was very disturbing to me as a result of he made very, very severe allegations with none proof to help it,” Mr. Toomey told “CBS This Morning.”
“I’m not conscious of any important fraud, any important wrongdoing,” he added.
Some Republicans appear ready to defend Mr. Trump’s place with out reservation, nonetheless.
“President Trump gained this election,” Consultant Kevin McCarthy of California informed the Fox Information host Laura Ingraham on Thursday evening. “So everybody who’s listening: Don’t be quiet. Don’t be silent about this. We can not enable this to occur earlier than our very eyes.”
Claiming with out proof that ballot watchers haven’t been in a position to watch vote counts, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas tweeted a link to Mr. Trump’s authorized protection fund, with the headline, in all capital letters, “The Democrats Will Attempt to Steal This Election.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida even told Fox News that if Mr. Trump have been denied what he referred to as a “truthful” rely, then state legislatures may contemplate “treatments,” suggesting that they may direct their electors to vote towards their state’s election winner.
However different Republican governors have been a lot much less supportive. Utah’s lieutenant governor, and now governor-elect, Spencer Cox, said “there’s nothing nefarious about it taking just a few days to rely all reliable votes.” Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont, who voted for Mr. Biden, referred to as Mr. Trump’s Thursday feedback “absolutely shameful.”
Even Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, in a superficially supportive tweet on Friday morning, made no claims of fraud or election theft.
“Each legally solid vote must be counted. Each illegally solid vote shouldn’t. This shouldn’t be controversial,” Ms. Trump wrote. “This isn’t a partisan assertion — free and truthful elections are the muse of our democracy.”
Her phrases have been a distinction to these of her brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who’ve each made sweeping accusations of widespread fraud. Earlier within the morning, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the groundless claim that there’s “infinitely extra proof of voter fraud than there ever was of ‘Russia Collusion’ however surprisingly nobody within the media needs to look into it.”
Ms. Trump’s place additionally echoed one on Thursday night from Vice President Mike Pence, shortly after the president spoke, which additionally didn’t embody discuss of conspiracy or fraud.
“I Stand With President @realDonaldTrump. We should rely each LEGAL vote,” Mr. Pence tweeted.
Mr. Trump’s former nationwide safety adviser John R. Bolton, who since his acrimonious departure from the White Home final summer season has change into a Trump critic, not directly condemned his former boss with out mentioning his identify.
“Republicans are dealing with a personality check,” Mr. Bolton wrote on Twitter. “All candidates are entitled to pursue acceptable election-law treatments if they’ve proof supporting their claims. They need to definitely not lie. The primary Republican president was referred to as ‘Trustworthy Abe’ for a cause.”
The statements on Friday adopted a wave of Republican response on Thursday evening, together with some defenses of Mr. Trump.
“I don’t belief Philadelphia,” the newly re-elected Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stated, also on Fox News, referring to the town the place voters overwhelmingly selected Mr. Biden, serving to remove Mr. Trump’s early lead. “I’m right here tonight to face with President Trump,” he stated, echoing Mr. Trump’s declare that “mainstream” pollsters had inflated Democratic numbers to “suppress Republican votes.”
However many extra senior Republicans have been at the very least not directly crucial of Mr. Trump, even after Mr. Trump’s son and former marketing campaign supervisor publicly complained that extra Republicans weren’t stepping ahead to defend the embattled president.
“Counting each vote is on the coronary heart of democracy,” Mr. Romney wrote the night earlier than his extra forceful assertion on Friday.
“There isn’t any protection for the President’s feedback tonight undermining our Democratic course of,” tweeted Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican and frequent Trump critic. “No election or individual is extra vital than our Democracy.”
A number of Republicans famous the absence of any particular proof of substantive wrongdoing.
“If a candidate believes a state is violating election legal guidelines they’ve a proper to problem it in courtroom & produce proof in help of their claims,” tweeted Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who reposted a message from Wednesday wherein he stated, “Taking days to rely legally solid votes is NOT fraud. And courtroom challenges to votes solid after the authorized voting deadline is NOT suppression.”
With out naming Mr. Trump, Consultant Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tweeted that “when you have legit issues about fraud current EVIDENCE and take it to courtroom. STOP Spreading debunked misinformation.”
“That is getting insane,” he added.