Trump’s particularly low-caliber authorized group tells us precisely the place Trumptanic is headed

“For one factor, our complete argument was that the votes have been counted they usually’ve been counted they usually’ve been counted and it’s time to finish the method. That’s not precisely the message that I heard on election evening. And so I believe it’s fairly laborious to be in opposition to counting the votes,” Baker advised The New York Times.

“We by no means stated don’t rely the votes,” Mr. Baker added, calling it an indefensible place in a democracy.

In the meantime, Trump’s twitter feed consists of a steady refrain of “STOP THE COUNT!”

One other side that makes this wildly totally different from 2000 is the truth that Trump must prevail in a number of lawsuits as a substitute of only one. So even when he have been to prevail in Pennsylvania, for instance, and cease the rely there, he would additionally should deploy some fairly fancy authorized jiu-jitsu to show again the counts in Michigan and Wisconsin whereas additionally profitable different circumstances he goals up in Georgia and Nevada.

As a substitute, thus far, all we’ve seen is a variety of posturing by subpar authorized skills, blindfolded and wildly swatting at a hollowed-out piñata.