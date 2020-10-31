Trump Threatens To Jail Obama And Biden For Treason If He Wins

Trump responded to a chant of lock them up, by suggesting that he’ll lock up Obama and Biden for treason if he wins.

Video:

As Trump followers direct “lock them up!” chants towards Obama and Biden, Trump says, “you are proper. You realize, there are lots of people who name that treason, okay? That is treason. Let’s have a look at what occurs.” pic.twitter.com/UDdBpdTEjh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2020

In response to the lock them up chants directed at Obama and Biden, Trump stated, “Let’s see what occurs. Let’s see what occurs. Very dishonest folks. You’re proper. On that you simply’re proper. You realize, there are lots of people that decision that treason, okay? That’s treason.”

For the millionth time, Trump’s campaign was not spied on. Quite a few investigations have all reached the identical conclusion that the intelligence neighborhood didn’t spy on Trump and that Obama and Biden didn’t direct the intelligence neighborhood to spy on Trump.

Trump additionally doesn’t know the definition of treason, which is the crime of plotting to overthrow the federal government. Since Obama and Biden had been the president and vice chairman on the time, it might be argued that the Trump marketing campaign had been those who had been strolling near treason of their dances with Putin.

The rhetoric of accusing critics and political opponents of treason is why Trump must be crushed soundly on the poll field as a result of the concepts that he’s spreading are lethal and harmful to the nation.

