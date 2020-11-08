Trump supporters proceed protesting vote depend in Arizona

Supporters of Donald Trump in Phoenix have propagated various conspiracy theories in regards to the US election outcome.

Phoenix, Arizona – Exterior the Maricopa County Elections Division, lots of of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied for a fourth consecutive day, insisting the Democratic Social gathering had stolen the election.

The demonstrators took turns addressing the gang and kneeling to hope for Trump. At instances, they broke out in chants of “4 extra years” and “again the blue”.

A number of protesters wore hats studying “Make America nice once more”, whereas others had flags or T-shirts that referenced QAnon – the widespread conspiracy idea that Trump is waging a secret warfare on youngster intercourse traffickers.

Many within the crowd carried rifles or wore holstered firearms because the protesters taunted native media crews who stood on the opposite facet of a fence.

“We forgive you for being traitors to our nation,” an armed demonstrator shouted on the journalists.

Arizona’s secretary of state has dismissed allegations of ballots solid for Donald Trump being thrown out as a result of they have been marked by a black felt-tip marker as a conspiracy idea [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]

Adel Belgaied, who held the megaphone for a lot of the afternoon, led the gang in a prayer.

“Lord, quite a lot of us are confused why useless folks’s ballots have been obtained, why it takes 600,000 votes 4 days to be counted – and so they’re nonetheless not completed,” he mentioned.

Whereas addressing the gang outdoors the election centre, the protest chief additionally recycled a bunch of conspiracy theories, suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax, that Democrats plan to implement communism within the US, and that social media firms had interfered within the elections in opposition to Trump and the Republican Social gathering.

Talking to Al Jazeera, Belgaied claimed ballots solid for Trump had been tossed out as a result of the voters had used Sharpie felt-tip markers on them – a declare Arizona’s secretary of state has dismissed as a conspiracy idea.

Addressing the QAnon conspiracy idea, he mentioned: “Kids are being intercourse trafficked. That’s not a conspiracy idea.”

Belgaied mentioned protesters had travelled from Tucson and so far as Los Angeles to rally outdoors the election centre in Phoenix, including that he and different demonstrators intend to collect affidavits of voting irregularities to cross on to Trump’s marketing campaign crew.

Nicholas Tutora, who unsuccessfully ran for workplace in Arizona’s Ninth Congressional District, mentioned Trump supporters ought to proceed protesting the outcomes. “I feel there must be nonviolent resistance, protests – issues like that,” he informed Al Jazeera.

“They minimise Trump supporters, they minimise individuals who imagine within the Structure and conventional values, so I feel it’s necessary to point out them what we actually are,” he added.

Protest chief Adel Belgaied mentioned he and different demonstrators intend to collect affidavits of voting irregularities to cross on to Trump’s marketing campaign crew [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]

With out proof, Tutora claimed that coronavirus lockdowns had been a part of a broad plan to power voters to solid their ballots by mail, though he didn’t solid doubt on the virus itself. “The response was deliberate for one factor: to frighten folks, to close them down, and to govern the mail-in votes,” he mentioned.

Small teams of counter-protesters confirmed up all through the afternoon, however there have been no scuffles. Some motorists drove by waving Mexican flags or Biden-Harris 2020 placards from their home windows.