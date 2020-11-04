Trump Stomps His Ft And Claims Democrats Are Stealing The Election

Joe Biden has a number of paths to victory, so Donald Trump demanded that each one voting be stopped, which it has in order that he will be declared the winner.

Trump claimed that Democrats try to steal the election whereas votes are nonetheless being counted:

Trump claims Democrats try to steal the election whereas the votes are nonetheless being counted and he’s on monitor to lose. Trump claims that his victory was “referred to as off.” None of that is true. pic.twitter.com/jc4pH2gaUQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 4, 2020

Trump demanded that each one voting be stopped:

Trump is declaring victory in states the place the vote continues to be being counted. Trump accused Democrats of fraud and claims that he received the election, and introduced that he’s going to the Supreme Court docket to cease all voting. pic.twitter.com/rDKKKQlJ4c — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 4, 2020

Trump stated, “We had been on the point of win this election, frankly we did win this election. Now to make sure the integrity — for the great of this nation, it is a very large second. It is a main fraud on our nation. We wish the legislation for use in a correct method. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court docket. We wish all voting to cease.”

Trump doesn’t have the authorized energy or authority to cease voting. His phrases had been meaningless. It was each a present for the folks within the room on the White Home and empty threats towards democracy. Trump is on the cusp of dropping, so he tried to name off the election earlier than he faces defeat.

