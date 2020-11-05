Trump Planning To Fireplace FBI Director And Protection Secretary As His Presidency Slips Away

As Donald Trump more and more appears to be like to be headed towards a humiliating defeat in his quest to win a second time period, he’s reportedly planning to fireside FBI Director Chris Wray and Protection Secretary Mark Esper on his means out the door.

According to Politico, “President Donald Trump has struggled to persuade the nation he already received the election. So he’s simply going to do the following smartest thing: Act like he’s beginning his second time period early.”

Not solely does Trump plan to fireside these prime officers, however the report revealed that he plans to signal a slew of govt orders to fulfill his base and make him “look as presidential as attainable.”

On prime of that, Politico notes that the president “may even resume his journey schedule” and “mount much more authorized challenges and forged evidence-deficient aspersions on the integrity of ballots.”

It’s unclear what it would appear like for Trump to restart his common journey schedule, nevertheless it’s attainable that he may resume his marketing campaign rallies to additional rile up his supporters. That might solely pour extra gasoline on the post-election hearth he already began.

Trump is totally unraveling

As the present president sits within the White Home and watches the outcomes pour in – all whereas Joe Biden conducts himself just like the president-elect – Donald Trump is totally unraveling earlier than the nation’s eyes.

Whether or not it was his Thursday night time meltdown from the White Home or his current tweets, it’s clear that Trump is totally off his rocker.

As a substitute of accepting the outcomes of an election the place his opponent obtained extra votes of any presidential candidate in historical past, Donald Trump is clearly trying to burn the country down on his means out the door.

