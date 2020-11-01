Trump Is Planning To Declare Victory On Election Night time Then Declare The Election Was Stolen

Trump has hatched a plan to declare victory if it seems to be like he’s forward on election evening, then declare the election stolen if he loses.

Axios reported:

President Trump has advised confidants he’ll declare victory on Tuesday evening if it seems to be like he’s “forward,” in keeping with three sources acquainted with his personal feedback.

Trump has privately talked by way of this state of affairs in some element in the previous few weeks, describing plans to stroll as much as a podium on election evening and declare he has received. For this to occur, his allies count on he would want to both win or have commanding leads in Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Iowa, Arizona, and Georgia.

For Trump’s plan of preemptively attempting to steal the election to work, he has to win or have large leads in states that he has a chance of dropping. The way in which to cease Trump’s scheme earlier than it ever will get began is for Joe Biden to win North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia, or any of the opposite states listed above.

Even the Trump marketing campaign is admitting that they’re doing worse than anticipated in Georgia. If Georgia or North Carolina goes to Biden, Trump shall be on the best way to defeat. It’s doable that Trump might greater than one of many states listed above.

In the identical report, Jonathan of Axios mentioned that Trump plans to declare the election as soon as Democrats pull forward in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania when the mail-in ballots are counted.

Trump will make a bogus declaration of victory that nobody however his supporters will imagine as a part of his bid to steal the election from Joe Biden.

