Trump Falsely Takes Credit score For Obama And Biden Saving The Auto Trade

At his Sunday marketing campaign rally in Michigan, Trump tried to take credit score for Obama and Biden saving the auto business.

Video:

Trump complains concerning the chilly in Michigan after which takes credit score for saving the auto business, which is what Obama and Biden did. Trump claims to have created a lot of new auto vegetation, which is a lie. Right here is the very fact verify: https://t.co/CbVtsUVHgR pic.twitter.com/dxhbwR6txC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 1, 2020

Trump claimed to have given Michigan a lot of new auto vegetation, however the President’s declare is a lie.

PolitiFact found, “He didn’t save the auto business. The main U.S. automakers recovered strongly in the course of the Obama administration. After rising for 10 years, Michigan auto business employment fell on Trump’s watch, even earlier than the coronavirus hit. He didn’t carry many new vegetation. One firm, the Italian-American Fiat Chrysler, introduced a brand new meeting plant in Detroit, on the location of an idled engine manufacturing unit, as a part of a package deal of investments in Michigan.”

It was actions taken on the tail finish of the Bush administration, and particularly, the heavy lifting was accomplished by the Obama administration to save lots of the auto business from collapse. Trump has accomplished nearly nothing to assist the auto business, which is why he’s mendacity on the marketing campaign path and attempting to take credit for the hard work of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Trump introduced lies, whereas Biden saved jobs.

