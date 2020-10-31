Trump Endorses Home Terrorism After Texas Supporters Attempt To Run Biden Bus Off The Street

Trump glorified and endorsed his supporters terrorizing political opponents as he praised his Texas supporters for attempting to run a Biden marketing campaign bus off of the highway.

Video:

“Did anyone see the image of that loopy bus driving down the freeway, they’re surrounded by like, lots of of vehicles? They’re all Trump flags everywhere.” — Trump glorifies an incident in Texas the place his supporters tried to drive a Biden/Harris bus off the highway pic.twitter.com/ZBSdEcvWHE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2020

Trump stated, “Did anyone see the image of that loopy bus driving down the freeway, they’re surrounded by like, lots of of vehicles? They’re all Trump flags everywhere. What a bunch. That’s a sizzling factor. That’s actually quantity on trending, however they received’t put that there. They provide you with primary trending. It’s not a development. It’s no matter they need to do.”

Trump was glorifying home terrorism.

CNN reported, “A marketing campaign bus for Joe Biden touring Friday from San Antonio to Austin, Texas, was surrounded by a number of autos with Trump indicators that tried to decelerate the bus and run it off the highway, a Biden marketing campaign official tells CNN.”

Here’s a image from contained in the marketing campaign bus:

A Biden staffer despatched me this image from inside a marketing campaign bus in Austin yesterday. Stated these pro-Trump vans slowed down in entrance of the bus, attempting to cease it on the freeway or run it off the highway. https://t.co/sxsfvZ58Ie pic.twitter.com/cxe5IJUqCW — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) October 31, 2020

The license plate numbers of all of those Trump supporters are clearly seen, so why haven’t they been arrested for his or her unlawful actions?

Trump is glorifying violent actions in opposition to his political opponents. Democracy just isn’t operating an opponent’s marketing campaign bus off the highway. That is thuggish third world authoritarian intimidation techniques.

Donald Trump is dropping, so his supporters are getting violent and determined to cease the bulk from taking their nation again, and the President is encouraging them to do extra.

For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook