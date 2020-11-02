Trump Claims Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio “Will Bounce Again” If He Stays President

President Donald Trump claimed Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio “will bounce again Larger and Higher than ever earlier than” if he stays in workplace.

“Early Vote polls shut right this moment in these Nice States and we’d like YOU to get out and VOTE!” Trump wrote. “Collectively, we’ll MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Election Day is tomorrow and this week, each Trump and his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, have stumped throughout the Midwest whereas delivering two utterly completely different messages.

Trump, for instance, claimed Biden would take into account new financial closures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, actions he says would hurt Midwestern communities.

“You’ll haven’t any college,” Trump instructed an viewers in Inexperienced Bay, Wisconsin, . “No graduations. No weddings, no Thanksgiving. No Christmas. No Fourth of July. There will likely be no nothing. No future.”

In the meantime, Biden hit again at these claims at an occasion in Des Moines.

“I’m not going to close down the financial system, he mentioned. “I’m going to close down the virus.”

All the states Trump talked about in his tweet have seen a surge in coronavirus instances. registering thousands of latest instances yesterday alone.