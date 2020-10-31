Trump and Biden Marketing campaign in Pennsylvania and Michigan on Race’s Ultimate Weekend

President Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. crisscrossed two key Northern battleground states on Saturday in a string of marketing campaign stops with Election Day simply three days away.

Mr. Trump had 4 rallies deliberate throughout Pennsylvania, starting with one in Bucks County and ending in Montoursville, whereas Mr. Biden appeared in Flint, Mich., with plans to go to Detroit later.

The 2 states had been a part of the so-called “Blue Wall” — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — which have leaned Democratic in latest nationwide elections however which had been essential to Mr. Trump’s victory in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Trump has struggled in all three states all through the 2020 marketing campaign, and is urgent to maintain one of many three as a part of his map this yr, in an election cycle marked by a coronavirus pandemic and an financial recession.