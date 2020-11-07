High Republicans Are Silent on Biden Victory as Trump Refuses to Concede

“It’s time to return collectively,” wrote Representative Will Hurd, Republican of Texas, who is retiring. “America has spoken and we should respect the choice. Extra unites us than divides us; we are able to discover frequent floor. I hope the president-elect can embody this. I want him good luck and I want the president a profitable ultimate few weeks.”

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee and a frequent critic of Mr. Trump, additionally supplied a standard assertion of properly needs to the victor, and was one of many few members of his social gathering to consult with Mr. Biden by his new title.

Up to date Nov. 8, 2020, 6:12 a.m. ET

“Ann and I lengthen our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” he wrote on Twitter. “We all know each of them as individuals of excellent will and admirable character. We pray that God might bless them within the days and years forward.”

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska additionally instantly congratulated Mr. Biden as president-elect and mentioned “it seems we’ll quickly then to the peaceable transition of energy, which is prime to our system of democracy and in the end honors the American individuals.” She added, “Honoring their selection in who leads has at all times outlined us and is the supply of our exceptionalism.”

However a number of Republicans who’re considered rising stars within the social gathering mentioned any congratulations had been untimely, portraying the election outcomes as a creation of the information media and alluding to the potential of authorized motion that would change them.

“The media don’t get to find out who the president is,” said Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri. “The individuals do. When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts completed, and allegations of fraud addressed, we’ll know who the winner is.”

Senator Patrick J. Toomey, Republican of Pennsylvania, who has introduced he’s retiring, issued a press release congratulating each Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden for having “run arduous, spirited campaigns which have impressed file civic engagement.” However he mentioned that given the closeness of the outcomes, Individuals wanted assurances that the election was “being performed with integrity,”