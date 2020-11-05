‘Risk to Our Democracy’: Dems Name on Twitter to Droop Trump

Give the left an inch they usually take a mile. Democrats have gone from wanting President Donald Trump’s tweets be censored to demanding he be silenced utterly till the election is determined.

“Democratic lawmakers are urging Twitter to droop President Trump’s account, suggesting none of his tweets ought to be posted till all ballots have been counted within the 2020 presidential election,” Fox Business reported Nov. 5. Consultant David Cicilline (D-RI) declared that Trump’s Twitter account is “posting lies and misinformation at a wide ranging clip” and known as Trump’s on-line presence a “menace to our democracy” which “ought to be suspended till all of the votes are counted.”

Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) had similar demands:

“Droop his account, @Twitter. That is pure disinformation. Legitimate votes are being counted. “That is America, not Russia.”

Connolly attached a retweet of Trump’s concern over voter fraud from the day before today:

“Final evening I used to be main, typically solidly, in lots of key States, in nearly all situations Democrat run & managed. Then, one after the other, they began to magically disappear as shock poll dumps had been counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ bought it utterly & traditionally unsuitable!”

Twitter has censored Trump repeatedly over the past few days. The location started utilizing a brand new type of censorship the place it makes use of each a warning label and prevents customers from liking a submit totally. Twitter initially censored Trump’s October 26 tweet concerning “Large issues and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots,” claiming it unfold details about the election that “is disputed and could be deceptive.” For the primary time with Trump’s tweets, Twitter made certain customers couldn’t share or just like the tweet.

Large Tech has been persistently censoring conservatives in an effort to guard Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Large Tech corporations not too long ago made headlines for censoring a New York Post article. The shocking revelation launched by the Post on Oct. 14, revealed purported emails from Biden’s son Hunter and reportedly uncovered the alleged scandalous dealings of each father and son within the Russia-bordering state of Ukraine.

Twitter responded by disabling the hyperlink to the story, claiming: “Warning: this hyperlink could also be unsafe.” Twitter then censored the Submit, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump Campaign, and even the House Judiciary (part of the USA authorities) for sharing the story.

Twitter initially blocked the link utterly, however later reversed course after backlash. It additionally locked the Submit out of its account for at least 17 days. Twitter lastly unlocked the Post’s account on October 30.

Conservatives are underneath assault. Contact Twitter: (415) 222-9670, Facebook, Twitter or mail to 1355 Market Road Suite 900 and demand that Large Tech be held to account to reflect the First Modification whereas offering transparency, readability on “hate speech” and equal footing for conservatives. If in case you have been censored, contact us on the Media Analysis Middle contact form, and assist us maintain Large Tech accountable.