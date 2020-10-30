There are solely so some ways to say that the GOP’s ship is sinking, however we’ll say it as soon as extra

• IL-06 (Possible D to Protected D): Republicans have proven little curiosity in focusing on freshman Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, who handily unseated one among their incumbents two years in the past. Illinois’ sixth Congressional District, situated within the Chicago space, is sort of the archetype of the prosperous, well-educated suburban district that has fled the GOP lately. Republican Jeanne Ives has raised a bunch of cash, however along with her history of transphobia and racism, she’s as poor a match for this race as they arrive. We’ve not seen any polling this yr, however nor have we seen any outdoors spending.

• IL-14 (Lean D to Possible D): Freshman Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood started this cycle as a high Republican goal, however the suburbs’ continued pattern to the left and a weak GOP candidate have badly hampered Group Crimson’s efforts to retake Illinois’ 14th Congressional District.

The Congressional Management Fund has spent cash on this race, however solely to finance detrimental adverts within the GOP major attacking Jim Oberweis, a state senator with a long history of high-profile defeats; it’s accomplished nothing to really help him within the basic election. Underwood’s allies at Home Majority PAC did go on the airwaves within the last two weeks of the competition, so she’s not secure, however it might be a giant shock if Oberweis lastly pulled off a victory this yr.

• ME-02 (Lean D to Possible D): Regardless that Donald Trump carried Maine’s 2nd Congressional District 4 years in the past, Republicans appear to have given up on their nominee, Dale Crafts, and Democrats apparently really feel safe about Rep. Jared Golden’s possibilities. Either side have canceled ad buys, and Golden has chalked up some very huge leads in recent polling. With surveys also showing Joe Biden poised to recapture the 2nd District’s electoral vote, Crafts’ hopes have dimmed.

• MI-03 (Lean R to Tossup): Republicans had been well-positioned to retake Michigan’s third Congressional District after Republican-turned-Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash determined to not search reelection, however this contest has unexpectedly changed into a really aggressive affair between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican Peter Meijer. Each events have launched polls exhibiting their candidate forward, however even Group Crimson’s surveys discover Joe Biden on observe to hold a traditionally pink Grand Rapids-area seat that Trump took 52-42. Tellingly, main Home teams on either side are persevering with to spend closely on this space for the primary time in a really very long time.

• MI-08 (Lean D to Possible D): Freshman Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin flipped Michigan’s eighth Congressional District in a really costly 2018 contest, however each events are treating her because the undisputed frontrunner this time in opposition to Republican Paul Junge. GOP teams haven’t spent something to help Junge, who faces a large monetary drawback, whereas Home Majority PAC, which had been concerned on this race earlier, hasn’t added any new spending in weeks. At this level, a Junge victory would rely as a serious shock.

• NH-Sen (Possible D to Protected D): Republican Corky Messner has self-funded $6 million in his bid to unseat second-term Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, however he would not have a lot to indicate for it: Every public poll of New Hampshire’s Senate race has proven Shaheen over 50% and Messner effectively behind. Nationwide Republicans have not paid him any consideration, and with Joe Biden up double digits, a flip now seems to be out of the query.

• NH-Gov (Possible R to Protected R): Whereas Democrats look like headed for a superb night time within the Granite State, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who defied the midterm blue wave to win reelection in 2018, seems to be like he is as soon as once more immunized himself from the broader political atmosphere. Sununu’s typically gotten good marks for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and polls give him giant leads over his Democratic opponent, state Senate Majority Chief Dan Feltes, in his bid for a 3rd time period as governor of New Hampshire. Each the RGA and state Democratic Get together ran seven-figure adverts campaigns in late September, however there’s been little exercise since then

• PA-07 (Possible D to Protected D): Rep. Susan Wild is one other freshman Democrat who flipped a suburban district two years in the past that Republicans have now deserted. Polls have Wild far ahead of Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania’s seventh Congressional District, with Joe Biden additionally successful by large margins. Neither the NRCC and its allies nor the DCCC and its allies have spent a dime on this race.

• TX-07 (Lean D to Possible D): Republicans had been extraordinarily excessive on Wesley Hunt once they recruited him to run in Texas’ seventh Congressional District, however a powerful Democratic incumbent in Rep. Lizzie Fletcher plus shifting demographics within the Houston suburbs have led them to cut bait. The Congressional Management Fund reportedly has stopped spending right here so as to save the neighboring twenty second District, whereas the NRCC canceled its complete reservation in Houston final month; main Democratic teams have additionally redirected their efforts to the twenty second. The one current ballot of this race was a Hunt inner, however even that had Fletcher forward 46-44, and Joe Biden is sort of sure to hold this seat by double digits.

• WV-Gov (Possible R to Protected R): Whereas billionaire coal magnate Jim Justice was capable of win West Virginia’s governorship 4 years in the past as a Democrat, the celebration has lengthy been residing on borrowed time within the Mountain State—exemplified by the truth that, lower than a yr after taking workplace, Justice switched events to hitch the GOP. His Democratic opponent, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, has trailed widely in current polls, and each the DGA and RGA have targeted on different contests this yr.

