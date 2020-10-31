The inventory market’s ‘presidential predictor’ is forecasting a Biden victory

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
The S&P 500 index on Friday closed beneath its July 31 end, a transfer that turns the “Presidential Predictor” in favor of a victory by Democratic challenger Joe Biden over President Donald Trump within the Nov. 3 election. See full story.
These are the worst-performing shares in October as Massive Tech slumps
The data know-how sector fell over 5% for the month, the largest drop for any business. See full story.
Why cinema will survive the coronavirus pandemic
Cinema will survive the 2020 pandemic, however the unsure outlook will create casualties. See full story.
Listed here are the Senate races to observe, as Democrats battle to take management from Republicans
If Democrats take management of the U.S. Senate, that would shake up key sectors equivalent to tech, well being care, finance and vitality — particularly if the Nov. 3 election brings a “blue wave” that places Joe Biden within the White Home. See full story.
In a deeply-divided Senate, there’s a ray of hope for this large tax break for hundreds of thousands of households
A household spent a month-to-month common of $715 on youngster care or $8,580 over the 12 months, in keeping with one evaluation on rising health-care prices by Freddie Mac. See full story.
MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE
‘I don’t pay payments, which has left me pondering the concept of simply staying with him out of comfort — however at what price to me mentally?’ See full story.