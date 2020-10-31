The inventory market’s ‘presidential predictor’ is forecasting a Biden victory

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
The S&P 500 index on Friday closed beneath its July 31 end, a transfer that turns the “Presidential Predictor” in favor of a victory by Democratic challenger Joe Biden over President Donald Trump within the Nov. 3 election. See full story.
Dow sees worst week and worst month since March as COVID impression weighs, election looms
U.S. shares ended the week decrease Friday, with traders waving off sturdy quarterly outcomes from tech heavyweights to deal with unease concerning the outlook amid a continued surge in COVID-19 circumstances within the U.S. and Europe. See full story.
The asset class you in all probability haven’t even thought of
It’s not fastened revenue, however safer than equities and yielding shut to five% See full story.
Listed here are the Senate races to observe, as Democrats battle to take management from Republicans
If Democrats take management of the U.S. Senate, that would shake up key sectors corresponding to tech, well being care, finance and vitality — particularly if the Nov. 3 election brings a “blue wave” that places Joe Biden within the White Home. See full story.
In a deeply-divided Senate, there’s a ray of hope for this massive tax break for hundreds of thousands of households
A household spent a month-to-month common of $715 on youngster care or $8,580 over the yr, in line with one evaluation on rising health-care prices by Freddie Mac. See full story.
MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE
